3 best spots to score pizza in Lancaster

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
---
1. Luca
Photo: Rob T./Yelp
Topping the list is LUCA. Located at 436 W. James St., Suite 101 in Chestnut Hill, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizzeria in Lancaster, boasting four stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp.
LUCA specializes in wood-burning Neapolitan pizza, handmade pastas, small plates of bruschetta or olives, vegetables and salads, and large plates of fish, chicken and lamb.
Pair dishes with one of its cocktail or wine selections. On the dessert menu, look for cannolis and bombolinis, sugar-dusted doughnuts with rhubarb jam or chocolate ganache.
In 2017, the Italian bistro was also featured in the New York Times for one of its non-traditional dishes -- charred grass-fed beef tongue served with Asian pear and mustard seed gremolata, according to Lancaster Online.
2. The Fridge
Photo: Mo B./Yelp
Next up is Stadium District's The Fridge, situated at 534 N. Mulberry St. With four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and pizza has proven to be a local favorite.
The Fridge offers a selection of pizza and small bites, including soft pretzels, mac and cheese, hot dogs, tacos, popcorn and more. Look for its pizza topped with portobello and cremini mushrooms, kale, gruyere cheese and garlic oil. On the drink menu, there is also 10 rotating craft beers on draft and 400 craft beers available by bottle.
Yelper Keith V. wrote, "The beer selection is on point and the food is surprisingly really good and creative. There is awesome thin crust pizza and other goodies to help throw back a cold one."
3. Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs
Photo: lauren l./Yelp
Chestnut Hill's Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs, located at 323 W. Lemon St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Spanish and Latin American spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 76 reviews.
Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs offers a wide selection of pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, pasta, burgers and salads. Additionally, you'll also find Latin American dishes like, roast pork, rice and beans, roasted chicken and more. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Hannah W. wrote, "I think this may be the only pizza shop in Lancaster where you can also get rice and beans and empanadas."