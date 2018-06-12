FOOD & DRINK

3 can't-miss culinary events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Brooke Lark/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From crowning the city's best bartender to sampling summery Belgian brews, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
---

Cross-cultural cheese tasting at Free Library of Philadelphia





Sample a selection of artisanal cheeses while exploring the historical contexts of their key ingredients through the lens of colonization, conflict, travel and trade.

The class will be led by Jamie Png, an established cheesemaker, and a docent-in-training at the Rosenbach Museum and the Free Library Rare Books Department.

When: Wednesday, June 13, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Free Library of Philadelphia: Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., fourth floor
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Philadelphia Bartender Competition at Haute Restaurant and Lounge





Help crown the city's best bartender at the Philadelphia Bartender Competition at Haute Restaurant and Lounge. Arrive early to sample each contender's creation and place your vote.

When: Thursday, June 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Haute Restaurant and Lounge, 1420 Locust St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Belgian Beer Picnic at Alchemist Society





Explore the world of Belgian beer with Alchemist Society. You'll sip four brews while learning the history of Belgian brewing and nibbling on complementary cheese and charcuterie.

When: Saturday, June 16, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Alchemist Society, 1100 N. Front St., #Suite 102

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
