3 can't-miss culinary events in Philadelphia this week

Cross-cultural cheese tasting at Free Library of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Bartender Competition at Haute Restaurant and Lounge

Belgian Beer Picnic at Alchemist Society

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From crowning the city's best bartender to sampling summery Belgian brews, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Sample a selection of artisanal cheeses while exploring the historical contexts of their key ingredients through the lens of colonization, conflict, travel and trade.The class will be led by Jamie Png, an established cheesemaker, and a docent-in-training at the Rosenbach Museum and the Free Library Rare Books Department.Wednesday, June 13, 6:30-8 p.m.Free Library of Philadelphia: Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., fourth floor$20Help crown the city's best bartender at the Philadelphia Bartender Competition at Haute Restaurant and Lounge. Arrive early to sample each contender's creation and place your vote.Thursday, June 14, 7-10 p.m.Haute Restaurant and Lounge, 1420 Locust St.$20Explore the world of Belgian beer with Alchemist Society. You'll sip four brews while learning the history of Belgian brewing and nibbling on complementary cheese and charcuterie.Saturday, June 16, 7-9 p.m.Alchemist Society, 1100 N. Front St., #Suite 102$25