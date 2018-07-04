FOOD & DRINK

3 food and beverage events for a mouthwatering weekend in Philly

Photo: Maggiano's Little Italy/Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this weekend. From a children's cooking class to a tequila-infused rooftop soiree, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

Sarcasm, Wine & Everything Fine wine tasting launch party





Meet the masterminds behind the new blog Sarcasm, Wine & Everything Fine while tasting a flight of wines. The team will share the inspiration, vision and latest developments for the new online destination and special event curator, while guests sip five wines and nibble on light bites.

When: Friday, July 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Pinot Boutique, 227 Market St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Maggiano's Little Chefs cooking class benefiting Make-A-Wish





Support the Make-A-Wish Foundation while helping your child pick up some new culinary skills. The 15th annual cooking-class fundraiser at Maggiano's, this Saturday morning, will offer children the opportunity to decorate their own chef hats, learn how to make the restaurant's signature meatballs and munch on a light breakfast buffet.

When: Saturday, July 7, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 1201 Filbert St.
Admission: $25 for children; $15 for adult breakfast tickets

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tequila Sunset at City Tap House





Wrap up the weekend with a tequila-infused rooftop soiree at City Tap House. There will be live sets by @DJ_Alist, patio games -- including beer pong, corn hole and Jenga -- $4 beers and $7 tequila cocktails through the evening.

When: Sunday, July 8, 3-8 p.m.
Where: City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
