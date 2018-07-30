3 mouthwatering events in Philly this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Girls Flight Out In Manayunk
Grab your crew and hit the town for an evening of wine sampling and shopping in Manayunk this Wednesday evening. With tickets in hand, you'll start at Jake's & Cooper's Wine Bar, where you'll enjoy two glasses of wine and light fare, swag bags full of treats and coupons to local shops. Then, you'll cruise to participating shops, including Pineapple on Main, Gary Mann Jewelers, Threads on Main and Expect Lace, for additional wine samples and in-store discounts.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
August Good Vibes Only Happy Happy Hour
Join the August edition of the Good Vibes Only Happy Hour at Spin Philadelphia this Friday evening. While forging new connections, young professionals will enjoy food and drink specials, prizes and giveaways, live DJ sets and maybe a few rounds of table tennis.
When: Friday, August 3, 7-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sushi-making class at Let's Cultivate Food
Friday night is date night at Let's Cultivate Food. Couples will roll up their sleeves and try their hands at making sushi rolls and miso soup, as they sip sake and fruit-and-herb infusions.
When: Friday, August 3, 7-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.