FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering events in Philly this week

Photo: j/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this week. From sampling wines while shopping to rolling your own sush, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Girls Flight Out In Manayunk





Grab your crew and hit the town for an evening of wine sampling and shopping in Manayunk this Wednesday evening. With tickets in hand, you'll start at Jake's & Cooper's Wine Bar, where you'll enjoy two glasses of wine and light fare, swag bags full of treats and coupons to local shops. Then, you'll cruise to participating shops, including Pineapple on Main, Gary Mann Jewelers, Threads on Main and Expect Lace, for additional wine samples and in-store discounts.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

August Good Vibes Only Happy Happy Hour





Join the August edition of the Good Vibes Only Happy Hour at Spin Philadelphia this Friday evening. While forging new connections, young professionals will enjoy food and drink specials, prizes and giveaways, live DJ sets and maybe a few rounds of table tennis.
When: Friday, August 3, 7-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sushi-making class at Let's Cultivate Food





Friday night is date night at Let's Cultivate Food. Couples will roll up their sleeves and try their hands at making sushi rolls and miso soup, as they sip sake and fruit-and-herb infusions.

When: Friday, August 3, 7-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
Philly's best hot dogs? Start with these six spots | FYI Philly
50 years of Big Mac: McDonald's MacCoin free burger deal
Ford Go Further Presents: Two great places for frozen treats this summer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Video shows man taking packages from driveway in West Goshen
Imposters pose at child protective services in Delaware
Hundreds of teens descend on Broad Street
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Off-duty officer allegedly catches car break-in suspects red-handed
Police: Del. man assaults, kidnaps couple in their 80s
Show More
Number of people ordered to flee California fires hits 15K
Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator
More News