3 new Asian restaurants to try in Philadelphia

Koreana
37 S. 19th St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Koreana/Yelp
Counter-service eatery Koreana specializes in Korean and Asian fusion cuisines. This is its second location after the one in University City.
On the menu, look for the bibimbap (hot stone bowl with seasoned bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, zucchini, fried egg and rice), the beef bulgogi, the pork dolsot (hot stone bowl with veggies, fried egg and rice) or the kimchi fried rice topped with a fried egg. (See the menu here.)
Koreana is off to a strong start with four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Rebecca C., who was the first to review the new spot on June 7, wrote, "The kimbap was pretty good and at a good price ($4!), and their kimchi fried rice was really delicious and filling."
NL G. added, "The food selections are basic Korean dishes, but this little place has a good variety to choose from. Also reasonably priced since Korean food normally costs more anywhere you go."
Koreana is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Mijoe Chinese Cuisine
1429 Jackson St., South Philly
Photo: Mijoe Chinese Cuisine/Yelp
The family-owned Mijoe Chinese Cuisine says it puts its own twist on Chinese food and uses "the freshest ingredients to stir-fry delicious melodies of tastes and colors," per its website.
The menu includes dishes like the chicken chow mein, vegetable lo mein, shrimp with lobster sauce, chicken chop suey, wonton soup, General Tso's chicken, pepper steak and honey sesame pork. (See the full menu here.)
The restaurant has received one five-star review on Yelp.
Yelper Lauren C., who reviewed Mijoe Chinese Cuisine on June 15, wrote, "This place was amazing! And the price was just right. I had the General Tso's chicken, beef lo mein, pork fried rice, steamed dumplings and wonton soup. All so delicious and fresh!"
Mijoe Chinese Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Ruby B.B.Q.
3087 Holme Ave., Northeast Philly
Photo: Ruby B./Yelp
Asian fusion spot Ruby B.B.Q. is serving up barbecue and dishes such as teriyaki beef (with cabbage, onion and mushrooms), General Tso's chicken, barbecue plates (including short ribs), dumplings and more. (See the menu here.)
Ruby B.B.Q. has received one review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Mike W. wrote, "Food was good. Portions were great for the price you pay. I had the ribs with lo mein and broccoli. The ribs were meaty except for one of them. There's not really any sauce on them. Only downfall was wait time."
Ruby B.B.Q. is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.