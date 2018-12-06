3 new bars to check out in Philadelphia

Giuseppe and Sons
1523 Sansom St., Rittenhouse
Giuseppe and Sons is an Italian restaurant and bar from married restaurateurs Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari. The new spot was inspired by South Philly's Termini Brothers Bakery, according to its website.
For lunch, expect to find soup, greens and sandwiches, such as the Sicilian tuna with capers and red peppers drizzled with olive oil, or roast pork with broccoli rabe, provolone and chili.
For dinner, look for starters like meatballs and gravy or braised tripe; follow them up with handmade pasta and plates of chicken and seafood. On the dessert list, expect to find hand-rolled cannolis.
Craving a drink? Check out the full wine bar with drafts specially created for the restaurant. (View the menus here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Giuseppe and Sons, which currently holds three stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Dan K., who reviewed it on Dec. 3, wrote, "I will say that the space is incredibly well done. It's one of the best looking restaurants I've seen in Philadelphia. I found everything else about this restaurant to be uninspired. I can't remember the last time I went to a restaurant in Philly and being disinterested by the menu alone."
Yelper Taryn F., however, said, "The food reminded me of having dinner with my family on Sunday. Everything was delicious. We had the crab, macaroni and gnocchi. The service was outstanding."
Head on over to check it out: Giuseppe and Sons is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The restaurant is open for dinner 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Vesper Sporting Club
1029 Germantown Ave., Northern Liberties
Vesper Sporting Club is a sports bar and and brunch spot located next to the members-only Vesper Dayclub at 1029 Germantown Ave. The bar sports games on its 4K "mega" screens and hosts parties day and night, in addition to serving brunch and dinner.
On the brunch menu, expect to find breakfast staples -- like French toast with caramelized cinnamon apples and whipped cream, waffles, omelettes and breakfast platters. Pair those breakfast staples with bottomless mimosas. For dinner, expect to find small plates of fish tacos and chicken tenders, or burgers, flatbread pizzas and seafood plates.
Vesper's current Yelp rating of 2.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Qui Qui R., who reviewed the spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "I went to Vesper in Northern Liberties for bottomless mimosas during its brunch. The food is amazing and service is out of this world."
But Yelper Melissa M. said, "For a Sunday brunch they need to figure out what kind of place they want to be. They have a DJ with loud music while football games are on. The food menu overall is wonderful across the board with lots of things to choose from."
Vesper Sporting Club is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St., Old City
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen is a beer bar and New American restaurant from owner Dave Crudele and executive chef Kevin Wieman. Crudele spent the last decade as the beer aficionado at the Eulogy Belgian Tavern, which closed in 2017 after 15 years on the corner of 2nd and Chestnut Streets, according to its website.
The bar is open for brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night eats. On the brunch menu, look for French toast, burgers, wings and sandwiches. For lunch, look for soup, greens, small plates of wings and pork sliders and sandwiches stuffed with prime rib or chicken.
On the drink menu, Glory offers 36 American, international, local and seasonal drafts and bottles as well as a small selection of wine and cocktails. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen, which currently holds an impressive five stars out of 44 reviews on the site.
Gus S., who reviewed Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen on Nov. 26, noted, "Very cool spot with a pretty good beer list, good food, great staff and killer record collection. We ordered the wings and burrata salad, which came out within 10 minutes. The wings were giant and piping hot, which I loved."
And Yelper Josh M. added, "The atmosphere of the bar is perfect while watching a game, and you'll also have the benefit of access to one of the most extensive beer menus in Philly. Not only are the drinks great. but the food was all delicious.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, 11:45 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends. Kitchen is open until 1 a.m.