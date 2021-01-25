3 new beer and cider spots offering outdoor eats and takeout

WEST CHESTER, PA (WPVI) -- We rounded up a few new spots in the city and the suburbs offering outdoor beer garden atmosphere and takeout options.opened in Chester Springs, PA, just before the pandemic. It's a second location for Levante Brewing Company about 20 minutes from the West Chester Brewery. The beer garden has different spaces throughout the property offering fire pits, a family-friendly picnic area and a restored barn that dates back to the 1830s.is a new brewery in the heart of West Chester. They opened in November and currently feature an expanding menu that includes 10 beers on tap and comfort food selections like pizza, wings and nachos. They are open for takeout and limited indoor seating.opened in the Germantown neighborhood in November. They serve cider, kombucha and hand pies all made by the three owners; Kate Kaman, Jesse Bilger and Stephanie Cole. The outdoor patio has fire pits and a beautiful mural painted by a local artist.160 Park Road, Chester Springs, PA342 Hannum Avenue, West Chester, PA 193826350 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144