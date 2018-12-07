FOOD & DRINK

3 new businesses to check out in Allentown

Little Miss Korea. Photo: Amy M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get to know the newest businesses to open in Allentown? From a Vietnamese restaurant to a Korean and Asian fusion spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive near you.

Pho Le



Photo: harold e./Yelp

Pho Le is a Vietnamese spot that recently opened at 446 N. Seventh St. in the Old Allentown Historic District. The 20-seat restaurant, which debuted in September 2018, offers a wide selection of Vietnamese and Americanized cuisine, according to The Morning Call.

Look for plates of vermicelli noodles with pork patties and chicken wings, Vietnamese chicken hoagies, banh mi and its signature pho with various protein options like chicken or beef. Other menu items include hamburger and cheesesteak spring rolls.

Nailplay Studio



Photo: nailplay studio/Yelp

Wander over to 27 N. Seventh St., Suite 120 downtown and you'll find Nailplay Studio, a new nail salon.

On the beauty menu, Nailplay offers regular and gel manicures and pedicures, with more than 200 nail polishes to choose, some eco-friendly and vegan, from Easton-based Taylor Made Polish, according to The Morning Call. The 45-minute classic Bio Seaweed manicure includes an organic gel polish. Other treatments cover facial waxing and eyelash extensions.

Little Miss Korea



Photo: Bram W./Yelp

Stop by 1825 Chew St. in West Park Historic District and you'll find Little Miss Korea, a Korean and Asian fusion spot offers breakfast, lunch and dinner eats.

On the breakfast menu, expect to find a Hawaiian breakfast bowl filled with spam, eggs, white rice and seasonings, along with tacos, Korean street toast and sausage sandwiches.

For lunch and dinner, look for Korean dumplings, kimchi hot dogs, and bento-style plates like the Korean lunch box filled with rice, dumplings, vegetables and your choice of meat like beef, spicy pork or soy garlic chicken. On the beverage list, you'll find coffee, tea, cold-pressed juice and soft drinks.
