FYI PHILLY

Three new must-try bars in and outside of Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

If a brew is what you're after we found a few new spots for that.

New bars with great drinks
Melissa Magee tours some new spots to grab a drink around town.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen | Instagram: @glorybeerbarandkitchen
126 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Kurant Hand Crafted Hard Ciders | Facebook
436 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Bonesaw Brewing Company | Facebook
570 Mullica Hill Rd. (Rt. 322), Glassboro, NJ 08028

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi drinksfyi barsbeercraft beerCenter City PhiladelphiaGlassboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Mustard pizza causes a stir on the internet
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Society Hill
Heirloom Tomatoes - Today's Produce Tip
Philly's top 3 restaurants for Pakistani cuisine
The Farm Stand brings healthful fare to Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength on way to East Coast
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Upper Perkiomen HS closed for week due to mold
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
SEPTA puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Body pulled from Delaware River in Marcus Hook
Show More
Pa. prisons end lockdown, resume visits after dozens sickened
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
Driver crashes into Wendy's building in Bustleton
Gas line explodes, causes massive fire in Beaver County
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
More News