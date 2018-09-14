FOOD & DRINK

3 new spots for casual eats on the Ocean City boardwalk

KPOP Korean Fusion. | Photo: Gen B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest eateries to open in Ocean City? From a bubble tea shop to a mostly vegan kitchen, read on for a list of the newest spots to make their debuts on the boardwalk.

KPOP Korean Fusion



Photo: Gen B./Yelp

KPOP Korean Fusion is a new eatery located at 1006 Boardwalk in the former Pushpa Imports space. The small shop has a short menu of rice bowls (chicken, pork or beef), poke bowls, mandoo (dumplings) and japchea, or glass noodles. There are also crispy wings in a spicy sauce.

Yelper Steve H., who visited the shop on Aug. 22, wrote, "Very delicious spicy chicken wings. Perfectly cooked and seasoned. Definitely as good as any I've ever had!"

The Farm Stand
Photo: Jackie M./Yelp

Stroll past 1368 Boardwalk and you'll find The Farm Stand. Tucked beneath Bob's Grill, this ground-floor spot aims to provide simple, mostly vegan fare along the boardwalk. Look for meat-free menu options like the vegan taco, veggie burger, buffalo cauliflower and quinoa salad. There are also a few animal protein options like the jerk chicken wrap and a grass-fed beef burger. Take a look at the menu for a full list of offerings.

Bubble Tea and Beyond
Photo: Brian Y./Yelp

Finally, Bubble Tea and Beyond is a new spot for Asian fusion food and bubble tea that's located at 1138 Boardwalk. The mostly fried food items include clams, spring rolls, sweet potatoes and crunchy fish fillets. There are also a handful of sushi rolls. Teas range from jasmine green tea to fruit flavors like passion fruit, pineapple and pina colada.
