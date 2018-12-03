3 prime Peruvian spots to check out in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eateries around Philadelphia for Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, goat stew and more, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Sardi's Pollo A La Brasa
Photo: Beaumont L./Yelp
Topping the list is Sardi's Pollo A La Brasa. Located at 4510 City Ave. in Wynnefield, the Latin American spot specializes in Peruvian-style chicken charbroiled on a charcoal rotisserie. It's the highest rated Peruvian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp.
Sardi's, a local chain with more than 10 locations in Maryland, made its Philadelphia debut in 2016, according to its website.
Besides the signature chicken, which comes with side dishes of rice, veggies and beans, other top menu choices include beef and salmon skewers, lamb chops, wings, tacos, empanadas, quesadillas, burgers and sandwiches. Satisfy your sweet tooth with its sponge cake, flan or specialty cookies.
2. Vista Peru
Photo: Lacey K./Yelp
Next up is Old City's Vista Peru, situated at 20 S. Second St. With four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian restaurant and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite.
Vista Peru founder Miguel Toro is also the brainchild behind El Balconcito, the Peruvian-Portuguese spot with two Philadelphia locations.
On the menu, expect to find seafood, poultry, risotto, rice and specialty dishes, including lobster, rib-eye steak and octopus.
Look for the seco norteno, a stew of goat meat pieces cooked with onions, cilantro, Peruvian peppers, Canarian beans and white rice. Sweet menu offerings include ice cream, purple corn rice pudding and flan.
3. El Balconcito
Photo: John L./Yelp
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Miguel Toro's other project, El Balconcito, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian-Portuguese hybrid restaurant four stars out of 50 reviews. You can find it at 658 E. Godfrey Ave. in Lawndale.
With another location on Castor Avenue, the menu at El Balconcito is divided into Peruvian and Portuguese eats.
On the Peruvian menu, look for starters like shrimp in basket of fried green plantains, while main plates include the grilled marinated steak with eggs, french fries, sweet plantain and rice. Wash it down with a signature cocktail like the Machu Picchu: pisco, mint liqueur, grenadine syrup and orange.