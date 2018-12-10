3 Shanghai-influenced spots to check out in Philadelphia | Hoodline

---
1. Dim Sum Garden
Photo: crystal x./Yelp
Topping the list is Dim Sum Garden. Located at 1020 Race St. in Chinatown, the Shanghai-influenced spot is the most popular restaurant of its type in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,967 reviews on Yelp.
Founder and chef Shizhou Da is five generations removed from one of the original creators of the first soup dumpling in China, according to the restaurant's website.
On the menu, expect to find small bites like scallion pancakes and red bean cakes, along with its signature dumplings, which include chicken, beef, vegetable and seafood. Look for its Shanghai crab meat and pork soup dumplings.
2. Tom's Dim Sum
Photo: Tom's Dim Sum/Yelp
Next up is Center City's Tom's Dim Sum, situated at 59 N. 11th St. With four stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp, the dim sum spot has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, expect to find starters like beef or scallion pancakes, fish or shrimp dumplings, soup and noodle-based plates. Look for the steam buns stuffed with pork and greens or pork and seafood, according to Philly Eater.
Yelper Nadav P. wrote, "If you love your dim sum, Tom's got you covered with bite size eats of dumplings, meat on a stick, and duck tongues -- for the more adventurous eaters. The pork soup dumplings are tricky to eat, but the bursting of flavors with each bite makes them a must with each visit."
3. Shang Hai 1
Photo: Shang Hai 1/Yelp
Chinatown's Shang Hai 1, located at 123 N. 10th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Shanghainese and Taiwanese spot four stars out of 202 reviews.
Yelpers are feasting on beef scallion pancakes, kao fu (a form of braised wheat gluten), crab and pork soup dumplings, stir-fried Udon noodles and plates of pork and bamboo.
Yelper Becca W.wrote, "This is a pretty good place to get your soup dumpling fix. The soup is nice and piping hot, savory and rich and the filling is just the same."