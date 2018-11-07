FOOD & DRINK

3 top eateries worth checking out in downtown Harrisburg

Au Bon Lieu. | Photo: Anjali A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in downtown Harrisburg? Get to know the heart of the city by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a French creperie to a North Indian halal spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Au Bon Lieu



Photo: melanie and katie s./Yelp

Topping the list is creperie and French spot Au Bon Lieu, which offers crepes and beverages. Located at 1 N. Third St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 265 reviews on Yelp.

With more than 50 sweet and savory crepes made right in front of you, Au Bon Lieu gives diners a taste of Paris.

On its menu, look for the savory crepe filled with smoked salmon, mozzarella, capers, tomato and egg. Vegetarian options are also available. To satisfy your sweet tooth, try the Belgian dark chocolate crepe with raspberry jam spread.

2. 2nd St Shawarma



Photo: 2nd St. Shawarma/Yelp

Next up is Mediterranean spot 2nd St Shawarma, situated at 316 N. Second St. With 4.5 stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Expect to find vegetarian and meat-based starters, wraps and platters. Look for its shish kafta platter with charbroiled ground meat, onions, parsley and grilled vegetables infused with spices on a bed of rice; or the falafel wrap stuffed with hummus, tabouli, tomatoes, pickles and tahini sauce.

Yelper Asit U. wrote, "Falafel was awesome. The lamb was tender and sweet with a hint of lemon. Hummus was as good as it gets."

3. Bollywood Bar and Grille



Photo: samarth p./Yelp

North Indian and halal spot Bollywood Bar and Grille is another top choice. Yelpers give the eatery, located at 110 N. Second St., 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews.

Bollywood Bar and Grille features an extensive menu of meat-based and vegetarian tandoori, curry and rice dishes. Look for the chicken harabhara marinated in mint, cilantro and other spices, served with chutney; or the chana masala -- chickpeas sauteed with diced onions, tomatoes and herbs.

Yelper Kristina G. wrote, "The mango chicken was the right amount of spice and sweetness and the meat was tender and juicy. The portions are pretty big. Plus the rice is bottomless."
