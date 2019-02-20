FOOD & DRINK

3 top spots for sushi in Lancaster

Tsunami Express. | Photo: Jordan B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more sushi in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi sources in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Yuzu Asian Cuisine



Photo: scott c./Yelp

Topping the list is Yuzu Asian Cuisine. Located at 12 E. McGovern Ave. in Ross, the sushi bar, which also serves Japanese and Thai dishes, is the highest rated sushi spot in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shogun Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi



Photo: shogun japanese steakhouse and sushi/Yelp

Next up is Stadium District's Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi, situated at 680 Park City Center. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tsunami Express



Photo: lori s./Yelp

Central Business District's Tsunami Express, located at 255 N. Queen St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.


