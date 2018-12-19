FOOD & DRINK

4 new eateries to check out in Philadelphia | Hoodline

Chatayee Thai. | Photo: Chatayee Thai/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia? From an Indian restaurant and bar to an Egyptian-style eatery, read on to see the newest spots to debut recently.
---

The Indian Grill



Photo: brian k./Yelp

Stroll past 114 Chestnut St. in Old City and you'll find The Indian Grill, a new restaurant, bar and coffee spot.

To start, look for menu items like its chicken or veggie samosa or pakoras, fried Indian-style snacks. On the menu, there's also soup, bread and tandoori-style fish, chicken and lamb. For veggie lovers, there's a plant-based menu featuring items like potatoes and green peas in a curry sauce or a medley of okra, onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with spices. For dessert, look for kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Frankford Cookies



Photo: rachel h./Yelp
Frankford Cookies is a spot to score desserts and more, that recently opened its doors at 1429 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown.

Frankford Cookies offers a diverse selection of treats for those late night cravings. Look for cookies in flavors of peanut butter, chocolate oatmeal walnut, white chocolate macadamia and more. Other sweet treats include ice cream sandwiches or cakes. Pair those sweets with a coffee or hot chocolate. (Take a glimpse at the full menu here.)

Chatayee Thai



Photo: Chatayee Thai/Yelp

A new addition to Washington Square , Chatayee Thai is a Thai spot that's located at 1227 Walnut St.. With five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, It's off to a strong start.

Chatayee Thai, which inspires to bring Bangkok-style street fare to Philadelphia, offers a diverse menu for carnivores and veggie lovers. To start, expect to find grilled skewers of beef, chicken or tofu; pan-fried mussels; or autumn rolls. The menu also includes noodles and large plates of chicken, lamb, salmon and more. There's also a separate vegan menu filled with tofu, noodle and vegetable-based fare. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Ka' Moon



Photo: Ka' Moon/Yelp

New to 111 S. Independence Mall East in Old City is Ka' Moon, an Egyptian and halal spot now in Philadelphia's historic Bourse Marketplace.

The owners of this Egyptian-style spot are also behind The Taza Stop in Bethlehem and The Taza Truck, which were honored by Lehigh Valley Style magazine in recent years, according to its website. The fast-casual eatery offers a variety of rice bowls, signature wraps, shawarma, hummus bowls, fried chicken and more, according to The Bourse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
The Indian Grill brings Indian cuisine to Old City | Hoodline
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Garlic Shrimp
Here are Lancaster's top 4 Latin American eateries | Hoodline
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms on the way
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Toddler suffered head trauma, death ruled a homicide
Robbery suspects lead police on chase through Pennypack Park
Philly middle school students offered pizza for HIV testing
4 now charged in quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia basement
Thief steals car with a trunk full of Christmas gifts
NJ cheesecake company takes fundraising order but doesn't deliver
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding Rains Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
Strath Haven HS students protest students involved in racist letter campaign
Show More
Chester Co. DA opens criminal investigation into Sunoco pipelines
Woman tricked into getting out of car in Delco carjacking
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
More News