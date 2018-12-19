4 new eateries to check out in Philadelphia | Hoodline

---
The Indian Grill
Photo: brian k./Yelp
Stroll past 114 Chestnut St. in Old City and you'll find The Indian Grill, a new restaurant, bar and coffee spot.
To start, look for menu items like its chicken or veggie samosa or pakoras, fried Indian-style snacks. On the menu, there's also soup, bread and tandoori-style fish, chicken and lamb. For veggie lovers, there's a plant-based menu featuring items like potatoes and green peas in a curry sauce or a medley of okra, onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with spices. For dessert, look for kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Frankford Cookies
Photo: rachel h./Yelp
Frankford Cookies is a spot to score desserts and more, that recently opened its doors at 1429 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown.
Frankford Cookies offers a diverse selection of treats for those late night cravings. Look for cookies in flavors of peanut butter, chocolate oatmeal walnut, white chocolate macadamia and more. Other sweet treats include ice cream sandwiches or cakes. Pair those sweets with a coffee or hot chocolate. (Take a glimpse at the full menu here.)
Chatayee Thai
Photo: Chatayee Thai/Yelp
A new addition to Washington Square , Chatayee Thai is a Thai spot that's located at 1227 Walnut St.. With five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, It's off to a strong start.
Chatayee Thai, which inspires to bring Bangkok-style street fare to Philadelphia, offers a diverse menu for carnivores and veggie lovers. To start, expect to find grilled skewers of beef, chicken or tofu; pan-fried mussels; or autumn rolls. The menu also includes noodles and large plates of chicken, lamb, salmon and more. There's also a separate vegan menu filled with tofu, noodle and vegetable-based fare. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Ka' Moon
Photo: Ka' Moon/Yelp
New to 111 S. Independence Mall East in Old City is Ka' Moon, an Egyptian and halal spot now in Philadelphia's historic Bourse Marketplace.
The owners of this Egyptian-style spot are also behind The Taza Stop in Bethlehem and The Taza Truck, which were honored by Lehigh Valley Style magazine in recent years, according to its website. The fast-casual eatery offers a variety of rice bowls, signature wraps, shawarma, hummus bowls, fried chicken and more, according to The Bourse.