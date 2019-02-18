FOOD & DRINK

5 best bookstores to check out in Philadelphia

Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books. | Photo: Christine H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the best bookstores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for bookstores.

1. Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books



Photo: jay j./Yelp

Topping the list is Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books. Located at 5445 Germantown Ave. in Wister, the bookstore, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated bookstore in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp.

2. Head House Books



Photo: dominic m./Yelp

Next up is Queen Village's Head House Books, situated at 619 S. 2nd St. With five stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Garland of Letters Bookstore



Photo: regina m./Yelp

Society Hill's Garland of Letters Bookstore, located at 527 South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore, gift shop and spiritual shop 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews.

4. Bookhaven



Photo: Tet n./Yelp

Bookhaven, a bookstore in Spring Garden, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2202 Fairmount Ave. to see for yourself.

5. The Book Corner



Photo: emily b./Yelp

Over in Logan Square, check out The Book Corner, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bookstore at 311 N. 20th St.
---

