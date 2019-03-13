5 best cocktail bars in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Indeblue
photo: indeblue/yelp
Topping the list is IndeBlue. Located at 205 13th St. in Washington Square West, the cocktail bar, Indian breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated cocktail bar in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 822 reviews on Yelp.
2. Alma De Cuba
Photo: alma de cuba/Yelp
Next up is Rittenhouse's Alma de Cuba, situated at 1623 Walnut St. With four stars out of 1,251 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Rooster
Photo: john k./Yelp
Rittenhouse's The Rooster, located at 1526 Sansom St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews.
4. Charlie Was a Sinner
Photo: vicky k./Yelp
Charlie Was a Sinner, a cocktail bar and vegetarian and vegan spot in Washington Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 795 Yelp reviews. Head over to 131 S. 13th St. to see for yourself.
5. Blue Corn
Photo: sepide n./Yelp
Over in Bella Vista, check out Blue Corn, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Mexican spot at 940 S. Ninth St.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling >>
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time >>
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go >>