5 best French spots to check out in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Parc
Photo: parc/Yelp
Topping the list is Parc. Located at 227 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse, the cafe, French and New American spot is the most popular French restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 2,187 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ici Macarons & Cafe
Photo: trang d./Yelp
Next up is Old City's ICI Macarons & Cafe, situated at 230 Arch St. With five stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers hot beverages, macarons and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bistrot La Minette
Photo: chen h./yelp
4. Bibou
Photo: john k./Yelp
Bibou, a French spot in Bella Vista, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 355 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1009 S. 8th St. to see for yourself.
5. Laurel
Photo: angela w./Yelp
Over in East Passyunk, check out Laurel, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp. You can find the French and New American spot at 1617 E. Passyunk Ave.