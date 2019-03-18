Food & Drink

5 best Laotian spots in Philadelphia

Vientiane Bistro. | Photo: Saten L./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Laotian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Laotian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.


1. Vientiane Cafe




Photo: vientiane cafe/Yelp

Topping the list is Vientiane Cafe. Located at 4728 Baltimore Ave. in Cedar Park, the Thai and Laotian spot is the highest rated Laotian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ratchada Thai & Laos Cuisine




Photo: j k./Yelp

Next up is Passyunk Square's Ratchada Thai & Laos Cuisine, situated at 1117 S. 11th St. With four stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Laotian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Maliwan




Photo: Nick D./Yelp

Dickinson Narrows's Maliwan, located at 1700 S. Sixth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Laotian and Thai spot five stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Laos Cafe




Photo: Nick D./Yelp

Laos Cafe, a Laotian and Thai spot in West Passyunk, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2340 S. Hemberger St. to see for yourself.

5. Vientiane Bistro




Photo: katherine n./Yelp

Over in East Kensington, check out Vientiane Bistro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Laotian and Thai spot at 2537 Kensington Ave.
---

