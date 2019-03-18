5 best Laotian spots in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Laotian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Vientiane Cafe
Photo: vientiane cafe/Yelp
Topping the list is Vientiane Cafe. Located at 4728 Baltimore Ave. in Cedar Park, the Thai and Laotian spot is the highest rated Laotian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ratchada Thai & Laos Cuisine
Photo: j k./Yelp
Next up is Passyunk Square's Ratchada Thai & Laos Cuisine, situated at 1117 S. 11th St. With four stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Laotian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Maliwan
Photo: Nick D./Yelp
Dickinson Narrows's Maliwan, located at 1700 S. Sixth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Laotian and Thai spot five stars out of 20 reviews.
4. Laos Cafe
Photo: Nick D./Yelp
Laos Cafe, a Laotian and Thai spot in West Passyunk, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2340 S. Hemberger St. to see for yourself.
5. Vientiane Bistro
Photo: katherine n./Yelp
Over in East Kensington, check out Vientiane Bistro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Laotian and Thai spot at 2537 Kensington Ave.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.