5 best thrift stores to check out in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for thrift stores.
1. Philly Aids Thrift
Photo: bill m./Yelp
Topping the list is Philly AIDS Thrift. Located at 710 S. 5th St. in Queen Village, the thrift store is the highest rated thrift store in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Wardrobe Resale
Photo: the wardrobe resale/Yelp
Next up is Logan Square's The Wardrobe Resale, situated at 1822 Spring Garden St. With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store, which offers women's clothing and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Habitat For Humanity ReStore Philadelphia
Photo: habitat for humanity restore philadelphia/Yelp
Point Breeze's Habitat For Humanity ReStore Philadelphia, located at 2318 Washington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the furniture store and thrift store, which offers home decor and more, 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
4. Philly AIDS Thrift At Giovanni's Room
Photo: particular p./Yelp
Philly AIDS Thrift At Giovanni's Room, a thrift store and bookstore in Washington Square, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 345 S. 12th St. to see for yourself.
5. The Resource Exchange
Photo: laura d./Yelp
Over in West Kensington, check out The Resource Exchange, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the thrift store, home and garden spot, which offers art supplies and more, at 1701 N. 2nd St.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.