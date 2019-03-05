5 spots to score vinyl records in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.
1. Milkcrate Cafe
Photo: matt m./Yelp
Topping the list is Milkcrate Cafe. Located at 400 E. Girard Ave. in Fishtown, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers beverages and vinyl records, is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp.
2. Molly's Books And Records
Photo: marietta c./Yelp
Next up is Bella Vista's Molly's Books and Records, situated at 1010 S. 9th St. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore, which offers vinyl records and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bridgeset Sound
Photo: bridgeset sound/Yelp
Bella Vista's Bridgeset Sound, located at 710 South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score musical instruments and vinyl records five stars out of 16 reviews.
4. Wild Mutation Records
Photo: rachel c./Yelp
Wild Mutation Records, a spot to score vinyl records and music and dvds in Fishtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2223 Frankford Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Sit & Spin Records
Photo: sit & spin records/Yelp
Over in West Passyunk, check out Sit & Spin Records, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score vinyl records, music and DVDs at 2243 S. Lambert St.
