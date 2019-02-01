FOOD & DRINK

5 top spots for comfort food in Philadelphia

La Nonna. | Photo: Michelle C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving comfort food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comfort food outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

---

1. Mama's Vegetarian



Photo: jasmine u./Yelp

Topping the list is Mama's Vegetarian. Located at 18 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse, the spot to score comfort food and more is the highest rated comfort food spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 578 reviews on Yelp.

2. Butcher Bar



Photo: butcher bar/Yelp

Next is Rittenhouse's Butcher Bar, located at 2034 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and bar, which offers comfort food and more, four stars out of 503 reviews.

3. Cook and Shaker



Photo: christopher c./Yelp

Cook and Shaker, a cocktail bar and New American spot that offers comfort food and more in Fishtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2301 E. Albert St. to see for yourself.

4. The Goat's Beard



Photo: may t./Yelp

Over in Manayunk, check out The Goat's Beard, which has earned four stars out of 405 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers comfort food and more, at 4201 Main St.

5. La Nonna



Photo: pp f./Yelp

And then there's La Nonna, a Queen Village favorite with 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews. Stop by 214 S St. to hit up the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers comfort food and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
