5 top spots for desserts in Philadelphia

Beiler's Bakery. | Photo: Marc R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more desserts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Beiler's Bakery



Photo: christine s./Yelp

Topping the list is Beiler's Bakery. Located at 51 N. 12th St., Reading Terminal Market in Center City, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, is the most popular dessert spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,154 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Sweet Life Bakeshop



Photo: megan k./Yelp

Next up is Bella Vista's The Sweet Life Bakeshop, situated at 740 South St. With five stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gran Caffe L'Aquila



Photo: John K./Yelp

Rittenhouse's Gran Caffe L'Aquila, located at 1716 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers coffee, tea and gelato, 4.5 stars out of 750 reviews.

4. ICI Macarons & Cafe



Photo: trang d./Yelp
ICI Macarons & Cafe, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and macarons in Old City, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 185 Yelp reviews. Head over to 230 Arch St. to see for yourself.

5. The Franklin Fountain



Photo: stephanie f./yelp

Over in Old City, check out The Franklin Fountain, which has earned four stars out of 1,794 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts at 116 Market St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
