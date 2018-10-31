6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Roasted Radicchio

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli has the recipe for Pumpkin BYOB's Roasted Radicchio.Pumpkin BYOB specials in farm to table fare. This is Chef/Owner Ian Moroney's Roasted Radicchio recipeRoasted Radicchio, Serves 2 people1 head of radicchio3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil4 ounces of scamorza cheese, gratedChef Tip: You can substitute any melting cheese. The chef also likes fontina & mozzarella.4 tbsp musto cotto (saba) or aged balsamicChef Tip: You can substitute with honey cut with a little vinegar10 each toasted walnuts, chopped10 each red grapes, cut in half1 tbsp pickled onionsChef Tip: You can substitute anything pickle-flavored. Capers would also work.Cut the head of radicchio into quartersHeat a pan with olive oil on medium heatPan roast radicchio until golden brown on all sides.Remove radicchio from pan and place on baking sheet.Grind crushed black pepper on top of each wedge of radicchio, top with the cheese and place the baking sheet under a broiler for 1 to 2 minutes until cheese is melted.Place radicchio on serving plateSprinkle walnuts, pickled onions and grapes on top.Chef Tip: anything sour will serve as nice counterpoint to the bitter greens.Drizzle Saba over and around. Don't be skimpy.Chef Tip: Professional chefs create a mise en place (translated literally, it's putting everything in its place,) meaning to have all your ingredients prepared and ready to go before you start cooking, which makes the actual cooking process much quicker and reduces the risk of error.Chef Tip: The dish also goes will with breadDine at Pumpkin BYOB and mention you saw this feature on 6abc and they will give you a half-price dessert with the purchase of an entree.Pumpkin BYOB1713 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146215.545.4448