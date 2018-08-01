6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Oloroso's Andalusian-style Gazpacho

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Oloroso for an Andalusian-style Gazpacho recipe.
The Meal:
Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Andalusian-style Gazpacho
Ingredients:
1 Tomato, cored and rough chopped
1 Cucumber, peeled
Chef Tip: The skin can add an unwanted bitterness so the chef recommends peeling
1/2 Roasted Red Pepper, cleaned
Chef Tip: You can substitute raw red bell pepper
1 Red Onion
Chef Tip: Your chopping on all of the vegetables can be really rough as everything is going into the blender or food processor.
1 cup bread
Chef Tip: Use leftover, without the crust. The chef uses a sourdough cooked in his wood-fired oven
cup extra virgin olive oil
Basil leaves
Sherry vinegar to taste
Piment d'Espelette to taste
Chef Tip: This is a smoky pepper spice the chef says is a good addition to your spice cabinet as he uses it on virtually everything
Salt to taste
Put everything but the basil in your blender or food processor.
Puree, pour into a bowl and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, another sprinkle of Piment d'Espelette, rough torn fresh basil leaves and salt to taste.
Chef Tip: If you want to add more texture to the soup, mix all of your ingredients the night before or that morning to allow the bread time to soak. Puree right before serving.
Chef Tip: This is a classic version of the recipe. You can adjust the ingredients according to the season and by what you have on hand. The chef sometimes uses honeydew melon or cherries as a substitute for the tomatoes and peppers. The flavor profile is fresh, ripe and sweet.
The Deal:
Dine at Oloroso Sunday, August 5th-Thursday, August 9th and you can get a free draft Spanish sherry or draft cider with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.
Oloroso
1121 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
https://www.olorosophilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/olorosophilly/
