6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Oloroso's Andalusian-style Gazpacho

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Oloroso for an Andalusian-style Gazpacho recipe.Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Andalusian-style GazpachoIngredients:1 Tomato, cored and rough chopped1 Cucumber, peeledChef Tip: The skin can add an unwanted bitterness so the chef recommends peeling1/2 Roasted Red Pepper, cleanedChef Tip: You can substitute raw red bell pepper1 Red OnionChef Tip: Your chopping on all of the vegetables can be really rough as everything is going into the blender or food processor.1 cup breadChef Tip: Use leftover, without the crust. The chef uses a sourdough cooked in his wood-fired ovencup extra virgin olive oilBasil leavesSherry vinegar to tastePiment d'Espelette to tasteChef Tip: This is a smoky pepper spice the chef says is a good addition to your spice cabinet as he uses it on virtually everythingSalt to tastePut everything but the basil in your blender or food processor.Puree, pour into a bowl and finish with a drizzle of olive oil, another sprinkle of Piment d'Espelette, rough torn fresh basil leaves and salt to taste.Chef Tip: If you want to add more texture to the soup, mix all of your ingredients the night before or that morning to allow the bread time to soak. Puree right before serving.Chef Tip: This is a classic version of the recipe. You can adjust the ingredients according to the season and by what you have on hand. The chef sometimes uses honeydew melon or cherries as a substitute for the tomatoes and peppers. The flavor profile is fresh, ripe and sweet.