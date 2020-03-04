6 Minute Meal & Deal: Aqimero's Roasted Scallops with English Peas

Roasted Scallops with English Peas and Orange Beurre Blanc from Chef Vince Giannini ofAqimero at The Ritz Carlton, PhiladelphiaRecipe (Serves Four)Ingredients for scallops:1 lb. dry sea scallops (U10 size)2 tsp. unsalted butter *Optional2 tsp. blended oilSalt & pepper to tasteIngredients for beurre blanc sauce:1 orangecup Chardonnay or Grenache Blanc white wine2 tsp. shallot (minced) * Optionallb. (1 stick) unsalted butter - very cold and cut into tb-sized piecesSalt & pepper to tasteIngredients for Pea Puree:2 cups peas (preferably fresh, but can use frozen if necessary)Salt & pepper to tastecup water2 sprigs mintFor the peas:Quickly blanch the peas in boiling water (2-3 minutes) and shock in an ice bath to thwart cooking processDrain and add peas, mint, salt and pepper to a blenderAdd cup of water and blend until completely pureed (add more water if necessary, until desired consistency)Microgreens *Optional Garnish for finished dishMethod:For the scallopsAdd blended oil to a 14-inch sauté pan on high heatChef Tip: Use a blended oil. The high heat cooking will burn olive oil and give the scallops a bitter tasteSalt and pepper the scallops on both sidesOnce the pan starts to smoke lightly, add the scallops making sure they aren't crowdedSear the scallops, cooking 80% of the way on the first side to give it a nice color and then flip and cook the remaining 20%Chef Tip: Cook about 4 minutes on the first side and 1 minute on the 2ndChef Tip: At the end of the cooking process, you can also add a little butter to the pan if you like and baste the scallops with butter.For the English pea pureeBlanche peas in waterSet aside cup of peas, puree remaining peas with some of the water from blanching and a sprig of mintFor the sauceJuice and zest orange - reserveBoil orange juice, wine, shallot, salt and pepperChef Tip: You can hold the orange from the sauce and add juice and zest to the finished dish. The shallots are optionalLower heat and reduce sauce by half over medium heat (roughly 6-8 minutes)Chef Tip: You can prepare the sauce ahead of time and reheat just before useTurn off heat and start slowly whisking in butter one bit at a time to ensure sauce doesn't breakChef Tip: It's an emulsified sauce so be sure to add cold butter to the white wine to give it a creamy, velvety consistencyTo serveSpoon English pea puree into a line on your serving plateAdd 4 scallops to the plate, abutting the pureeAdd reserved English peas to your beurre blanc and heatChef Tip: Do not overheat. You just want it hotDrizzle sauce along edge of scallops, opposite the pea pureeGarnish with orange zest and squeeze of a fresh orangeChef Tip: You can also garnish with microgreensServe immediatelyAt Aqimero, the scallop dish is finished with a scallop that's been cured for 1-2 day days and dried for a week, much like a charcuterie. It's a time-consuming element that brings out the scallop flavor of the dish.CureSprinkle salt on both sides of scallops and pat dry 1 cupComplimentary Amuse Bouche with any purchase when you mention seeing the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, April 1, 2020Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton10 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 523-8000