6 Minute Meal & Deal: Buddakan's Chicken & Ginger Dumplings

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Chicken & Ginger Dumplings - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the kitchen with Buddakan Atlantic City for a Chicken & Ginger Dumplings recipe.

The Meal:

Buddakan Atlantic City: Executive Chef Kristopher Neff's Chicken & Ginger Dumplings



Directions:
Bring sauce pan filled with 1 inch of water to near boil
Mix together in medium-sized bowl:
Bunch cilantro picked and chopped
Chef Tip: To save time, you can pre-pick & chop your cilantro or buy in the freezer section
Bunch scallions, trimmed and chopped
Chef Tip: To save time, you can pre-trim & chop your scallions
2 Teaspoon Ginger, peeled and chopped
Chef Tip: Use a spoon to scrape off the skin. It comes off easily & reduces waste of the actual ginger
Chef Tip: To save time, you can buy ginger in a tube but the chef warns it won't have quite as much flavor as fresh
1 Egg white
1/8 C Milk, heavy cream
Chef Tip: The chef says chicken likes the extra fat
1/3 C Shallot, peeled and chopped
Chef Tip: To save time, you can pre-peel & chop your shallots
Teaspoon Red pepper flake
1/8 C Fish sauce
Chef Tip: You can omit the fish sauce if you don't like the flavor or have any kind of sensitivity
To Taste Kosher Salt
To Taste Ground Black pepper
2 T Sesame oil
2 OZ Soy Sauce
Teaspoon Curry Powder

Chef Tip: The Chef used a Madras curry for a more bold spicy flavor
Chef Tip: You can fill the dumplings with whatever you like

Fold in:
2.5 Ground Chicken Thighs
Chef Tip: You get a better mix with gloved hands rather than a spoon
Chef Tip: Since this dish is steamed, the chef prefers thighs over breasts because the extra fat packs in more flavor
Chef Tip: if you can't find pre-ground chicken thigh, ask your butcher to grind it for you; it's usually a free service

Crack 1 Egg into a small bowl. The egg will used as a glue to seal the dumpling

You will need 1 Pack Round Gyoza Wrapper
Chef Tip: You can find the dumpling wraps in the freezer section & in Asian grocery stores
Chef Tip: The Chef used a round wrapper but says you can use different shapes, depending on the fold you want to do in the dumpling.

Dip spoon into egg and lightly drag along edges of wrapper
Fill wrapper with one heaping teaspoon of your mixture
Fold wrapper over and pinch the top and both sides

Chef Tip: You can make the dumplings ahead of time, pull out & steam when you're ready to eat
Chef Tip: The dumplings freeze really well so you can make WAY ahead of time & simply reheat
Chef Tip: Make it an event. Get the kids, friends, family involved in the dumpling making.

Arrange dumplings into bamboo steamer basket
Chef Tip: You can find the bamboo baskets online & in Asian grocery stores. You can substitute a vegetable steamer or even boil if you need to.

Place steamer basket into pot of near boiling water
Chef Tip: Use a taller pot and you can stack up multiple baskets

While your dumplings are steaming, make your dipping sauce

SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE

8 OZ Soy Sauce
2 Tablespoons Rice wine vinegar
1/8 Cup white sugar
1 Tablespoon Sesame oil
3 OZ water
Whisk all ingredients together

Chef Tip: You can garnish your dipping sauce with cilantro and/or scallions
Chef Tip: The dipping sauce will last in your fridge for quite some time so you can pre-make & store

Check your dumplings in 6 minutes
Chef Tip: Be careful when pulling the baskets out of the pot; they will be hot!
Chef Tip: The dumplings will firm up in the steamer and the bottom will change color. You know they're done when the bottom has no more of the original white color
Chef Tip: Break one open to ensure it's done

The Deal:
If you dine at Buddakan Atlantic City July 1-5, tell them you saw the 6 minute meal & a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée.

Buddakan Atlantic City
The Playground
1 Atlantic Ocean
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 674-0100
https://buddakanac.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BuddakanAC/

