6 Minute Meal & Deal: Buddakan's Chicken & Ginger Dumplings

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the kitchen with Buddakan Atlantic City for a Chicken & Ginger Dumplings recipe.Buddakan Atlantic City: Executive Chef Kristopher Neff's Chicken & Ginger DumplingsDirections:Bring sauce pan filled with 1 inch of water to near boilMix together in medium-sized bowl:Bunch cilantro picked and choppedChef Tip: To save time, you can pre-pick & chop your cilantro or buy in the freezer sectionBunch scallions, trimmed and choppedChef Tip: To save time, you can pre-trim & chop your scallions2 Teaspoon Ginger, peeled and choppedChef Tip: Use a spoon to scrape off the skin. It comes off easily & reduces waste of the actual gingerChef Tip: To save time, you can buy ginger in a tube but the chef warns it won't have quite as much flavor as fresh1 Egg white1/8 C Milk, heavy creamChef Tip: The chef says chicken likes the extra fat1/3 C Shallot, peeled and choppedChef Tip: To save time, you can pre-peel & chop your shallotsTeaspoon Red pepper flake1/8 C Fish sauceChef Tip: You can omit the fish sauce if you don't like the flavor or have any kind of sensitivityTo Taste Kosher SaltTo Taste Ground Black pepper2 T Sesame oil2 OZ Soy SauceTeaspoon Curry PowderChef Tip: The Chef used a Madras curry for a more bold spicy flavorChef Tip: You can fill the dumplings with whatever you likeFold in:2.5 Ground Chicken ThighsChef Tip: You get a better mix with gloved hands rather than a spoonChef Tip: Since this dish is steamed, the chef prefers thighs over breasts because the extra fat packs in more flavorChef Tip: if you can't find pre-ground chicken thigh, ask your butcher to grind it for you; it's usually a free serviceCrack 1 Egg into a small bowl. The egg will used as a glue to seal the dumplingYou will need 1 Pack Round Gyoza WrapperChef Tip: You can find the dumpling wraps in the freezer section & in Asian grocery storesChef Tip: The Chef used a round wrapper but says you can use different shapes, depending on the fold you want to do in the dumpling.Dip spoon into egg and lightly drag along edges of wrapperFill wrapper with one heaping teaspoon of your mixtureFold wrapper over and pinch the top and both sidesChef Tip: You can make the dumplings ahead of time, pull out & steam when you're ready to eatChef Tip: The dumplings freeze really well so you can make WAY ahead of time & simply reheatChef Tip: Make it an event. Get the kids, friends, family involved in the dumpling making.Arrange dumplings into bamboo steamer basketChef Tip: You can find the bamboo baskets online & in Asian grocery stores. You can substitute a vegetable steamer or even boil if you need to.Place steamer basket into pot of near boiling waterChef Tip: Use a taller pot and you can stack up multiple basketsWhile your dumplings are steaming, make your dipping sauceSESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE8 OZ Soy Sauce2 Tablespoons Rice wine vinegar1/8 Cup white sugar1 Tablespoon Sesame oil3 OZ waterWhisk all ingredients togetherChef Tip: You can garnish your dipping sauce with cilantro and/or scallionsChef Tip: The dipping sauce will last in your fridge for quite some time so you can pre-make & storeCheck your dumplings in 6 minutesChef Tip: Be careful when pulling the baskets out of the pot; they will be hot!Chef Tip: The dumplings will firm up in the steamer and the bottom will change color. You know they're done when the bottom has no more of the original white colorChef Tip: Break one open to ensure it's doneIf you dine at Buddakan Atlantic City July 1-5, tell them you saw the 6 minute meal & a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée.Buddakan Atlantic CityThe Playground1 Atlantic OceanAtlantic City, NJ 08401(609) 674-0100https://buddakanac.com/https://www.facebook.com/BuddakanAC/------