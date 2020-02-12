6 Minute Meal & Deal: DiBruno's Chocolate & Cheese Board

DiBruno Brothers is known for its cheese. Emilio Mignucci, a 4th generation owner and the Vice President of Culinary Pioneering shows Alicia Vitarelli how to create what he calls a 'very sexy' Chocolate & Cheese Board for Valentine's Day or any date night of the year.Chocolate & Cheese BoardCheeses:Cremeux CiteauxRare BirdBrabanderTomme BruleeColston Bassett stiltonOther Ingredients:Nocciolara - chocolate hazelnut spreadCinnful cocoa pecansAmarena CherriesLick My Spoon - white chocolate orange cardamom barMighty Bread Chocolate sour dough bouleAssembling Your Board:Start with a smear of your Nocciolara on the board. That will become the focus of your boardEmilio Tip: Nocciolara is a hazelnut chocolate spread made with olive oil that comes from a very small mom & pop producer like his grandparents in Italy. Emilio describes it as "Nutella at its best."Next put down the Cremeux CiteauxEmilio Tip: The cheeses should be arranged on the board in the order that you will eat them. And you always want to start with a soft, creamy fresh cheese. The Cremeux Citeaux is a triple cream, cow's milk cheese.Next add your Rare Bird CheeseEmilio Tip: This is a washed rind cheese bandits where you start to get a little more savory in flavor. Emilio says you want to mix cheeses from around the world and use a variety of milks, styles and textures.Next add your Brabander, an aged gouda made with goat's milkThe Tomme Brulee goes on the board next. It's a sheep's milk cheese.Emilio Tip: The rind of this cheese is edible. It's torched so that the cheese gets a little caramelized on the outside.Finally add your Colston Bassett StiltonEmilio Tip: This is the best blue cheese to serve with chocolate. As you eat closer to the rind, you'll get bittersweet chocolate notes. Emilio says parts of the rind are edible but avoid the areas where there is wax.To complement the cheeses, add a spoonful of Amarena Cherries right beside the triple cream cheese at the head of your board and drizzle some of the cherry syrup onto that cheeseEmilio Tip: Keep the jar of cherries on the side so you can add more as you goDrop chunks of the white chocolate orange cardamom bar around the boardEmilio Tip: The bar is made in Venezuela and has strong ginger spice undertonesAdd the Cinnful cocoa pecans in an arced fashion around the interior side of your cheesesEmilio Tip: These are housemade in DiBruno Brothers Nuthouse, pecans toffeed with cinnamon and cocoa. You can be artful here or you can just drop them on the board randomly.If serving with bread, Emilio recommends the Mighty Bread Chocolate sour dough boule. It's a small batch South Philadelphia baker that makes the country style bread for DiBruno'sEmilio Tip: The bread will keep for a week. You can pair it with the cheeseboard and then make french toast with the leftover loaf.Add a bottle of your favorite wine and enjoyEmilio Tip: Choose a sparkling wine or something on the lighter side10% off all DiBruno locations, including the new Alimentari: Upstairs at DiBruno Bros. if you mention you saw the segment on 6abc.Offer good in-store only, February 12-16, 2020DiBruno Bros1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107267.519.3115930 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147215.922.28761701 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215.531.5666120 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, Pa. 19003484.416.3311Alimentari: Upstairs at DiBruno Bros1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103(267) 764-5143alimentari@dibruno.com