6 Minute Meal & Deal: Good Dog Bar's Heirloom Tomato Sandwich

The Meal: Good Dog Bar's Executive Chef Carolynn Angle's Heirloom Tomato Sandwich with homemade aioli & crusty Italian Bread

Ingredients:

Local Heirloom or Beef steak tomatoes (RIPE )
Chef Tip: Buy from your local farmer's market & store tomatoes stem side down; they'll keep longer
Hearty, Crusty Italian loaf of bread (the chef uses bread from Philadelphia based Wildflower Bakery)
Chef Tip: you can use day old or even 2 day old bread. Just bake it in the oven until it's crusty and it will taste like a just baked loaf of bread.
Large leaf arugula, or sorrel (a flavorful salad green that adds dimension)
Chef Tip: You want a green with hints of pepper and lemon flavor
6tbsp Grated Locatelli cheese- need this for the saltiness (set aside in portions: 4tbsp and 2tbsp)
1 cup Fresh basil, chopped
Chef Tip: Stack the leaves, roll them and then cut with a very sharp knife. Don't pound the knife; it will bruise the basil
10 cloves Roasted garlic
Chef TIp: You can pre-roast the garlic in the oven with a little salt, oil &
2 lemons, juiced
1 cup Mayonnaise
pinch of sea salt

Chef Tip: Go super easy on the salt or skip it as the Locatelli cheese is already very salty. You can also add black pepper to taste

Basil Aioli:
Roast 10 cloves garlic in 400 degree oven with a little oil and water until tender, about 20 minutes
Chef TIp: You can pre-roast the garlic. It will keep in the refrigerator for about 10 days
Combine garlic with the ingredients below in a bowl and mix.
4tbsp locatelli cheese
fresh basil, chopped
Mayonnaise
Fresh lemon juice
Black pepper to taste
Chef Tip: You can pre-make the aioli. It's actually better the 2nd day.

Toast the Italian loaf of bread until crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Slice long ways.
Heavily Spread the basil aioli on the insides of the 2 slices and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of Locatelli cheese per side.

Add the arugula to the bottom slice of bread.
Slice the tomatoes and shingle them across the arugula on the bottom slice of bread then flip the top over.

The Deal:
The heirloom tomato sandwich is on the Good Dog Bar's menu all summer long. August 15 & 16, you can get it for $6 (half price) if you tell them you saw the feature on 6abc.

Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 985-9600
http://www.gooddogbar.com/
https://www.facebook.com/gooddogphilly

