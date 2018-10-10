Lamb Sandwich with melted Brie from Good Dog Bar Executive Chef Carolynn AngleIngredients:1 lamb top sirloin (cut in 4 pieces) (marinated overnight in minced garlic, minced onions, parsley, oregano, salt, pepper and olive oil1 or 2 sprigs of Fresh or dried rosemary to taste, choppedChef Tip: if you chop more fresh rosemary then you need, just put it on a plate on the windowsill and let it dry out, then add to your dried herbs.of a large White onion, slicedChef Tip: You can use more or less onion depending on your tasteChef Tip: Make sure your onion slices are roughly the same size so they cook evenly1 tbsp Roasted garlic, smashed2oz brie or stilton1 ciabatta rollOlive oil blend or cooking oil, for the grill and saute panKosher salt and black pepperProcess:On the grill:Heat grill to high and prepare the grill grates with oilGrill the top sirloin to your desired temperature, approximately 2 minutes on each sideChef Tip: Once you put your meat on the grill, let it cook. Resist the urge to keep flipping and smashing down the meatWhen the meat is cooked to your liking, pull it off the grill and let it rest a minute or two then slice to desired thicknessOn the stove:In a saute pan over medium high heat, drizzle some cooking oil in the pan until it begins to smoke.Slowly add the onions to the oil, caramelizing them to soft and golden brown, lower the heat a little, season with salt and pepper, sprinkle in the chopped rosemary and roasted garlic.Chef Tip: You can make the caramelized onions ahead of time and store them for use on all sorts of dishesIn the Oven:Preheat oven to 400-degreesWhile the onions are cooking and the meat is resting, throw your ciabatta roll into the 400 degree oven for approximately 1 minuteChef Tip: This will give your bun a toasted, crusty exterior and a soft and steamy interior so it holds up to the sandwich and won't crumble while you're eating it.Remove the bun and slice in half.On a baking tray, assemble the sliced lamb and top it with the onion, rosemary and garlic mixture, add the 2oz of brie and place in the oven to lightly melt the brie.Remove from the oven, slide the lamb and other toppings on to the open sandwich and close with the lid.Cut in half and enjoy!Chef Tip: The sandwich is delicious with beer!Dine at Good Dog Bar by Wednesday, October 17 and they'll give you a free dessert with your purchase if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.Good Dog Bar224 S 15th StPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 985-9600------