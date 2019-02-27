6 Minute Meal & Deal: Heritage's Sweet Potato Gnocchi

You may remember Mackenzie Hilton from the Food Network's Chopped. She now runs the kitchens of Vintage Syndicate, which includes Vintage, Time & Heritage restaurants. Her sweet potato gnocchi recipe is on the seasonal menu at Heritage in Northern Liberties. This requires some prep time but, with proper planning, you can whip this meal together in less than 6 minutes.Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Sage Brown Butter(serves 2)2 Tablespoons unsalted butterbunch blanched broccoliniChef Tip: You can use raw broccolini; it will just take a little longer to cook and will be more al dente. You can also substitute any already cooked vegetable you have on hand. Frozen broccoli, for example, is a great substitute.1 cup roasted mushroomsChef Tip: You can roast your mushrooms ahead of time (recipe below) and store in the refrigerator or buy them already roasted in the prepared foods section8 leaves of fresh sage, finely chopped8 ounces boiled gnocchi (recipe below)salt & pepper to tastefreshly grated parmesan cheese for garnishIn a cast iron or non-stick sauté pan, heat butter over medium-high heat until almost fully melted.Add in sage and wait until butter starts to turn brown.Once the butter has stopped foaming, immediately drop in the gnocchi.Cook for 30 seconds, tossing or stirring every 5-10 seconds.Add in mushrooms and broccolini (or whatever cooked vegetables that you are using) and continue to stir/toss in pan, seasoning to taste with salt and pepper.Once vegetables are fully heated through, pull off the stove.Plate the gnocchi and vegetables with all of the butter from the pan.Top with freshly grated parmesan cheese and serve.Sweet Potato GnocchiChef Tip: You can make this ahead of time and store in the refrigerator or, make in large batches and freeze. if you're looking for a true time-saver, just buy fresh gnocchi at the grocery store.1lb sweet potatoes8 oz ricotta cheese4 oz ground Parmesan cheese8 oz All Purpose flour2 egg yolksTablespoon ground cinnamonteaspoon ground nutmegSalt and Pepper to tastePreheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Bake sweet potatoes for 30 minutes, or until soft to the touch. Remove from the oven, and set aside to cool.Once the potatoes are cool enough to work with, remove the peels, and mash them, or press them through a ricer into a large bowl.Blend in all the ingredients except the flour. Once fully mixed, add in the flour a little at a time until you have soft dough. Use more or less flour as needed.Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.While you wait for the water, make the gnocchi. On a floured surface, roll the dough out in several long snakes, and cut into 1-inch sections. Drop the pieces into the boiling water, and allow them to cook until they float to the surface. Remove the floating pieces with a slotted spoon.Either set aside to use immediately, or cool completely and store in refrigerator (for up to 7 days) or freezer, until ready to use in recipe.Roasted Mushrooms8 oz mixed mushrooms, cut into large bite-sized pieces1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic1 teaspoon finely chopped shallot1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil1 teaspoon kosher saltteaspoon ground black pepperToss all ingredients together in a bowl. Spread out in a single layer onto a baking sheet. Roast in the oven (350 degreed F) until tender, approximately 12 minutes, depending on the size of the mushroom pieces.Dine at Heritage restaurant by Tuesday, March 5th and you'll get a free dessert with your entree purchase if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Heritage Restaurant914 N. 2nd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19123215.627.7500-----