6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Beef & Mushroom Skewers

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Beef & Mushroom Skewers - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the Hungry Pigeon for a Beef & Mushroom Skewers recipe.

The Meal

From Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder:
Beef & Mushroom Skewers with spicy yogurt marinated carrots

Ingredients:
10-12oz cubed flank steak
Chef Tip: You can use whatever cut of beef you like or substitute for chicken, pork or even tofu.
10-12 shiitake caps
Chef Tip: You can use the mushroom of your choice and/or add other vegetables
2 medium carrots
Chef Tip: The chef uses multi-colored carrots for more color. You can also sub one carrot for a cucumber
1 clove thin sliced garlic
1/4 cup thin chopped scallions
Chef Tip: You can substitute thin sliced red onion
5 mint leaves
1/4 cup yogurt
1 tablespoon tahini
Chef Tip: The chef uses locally produced Soom tahini
3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 TSP cumin seeds toasted & crushed
Salt and pepper to taste



For the skewers
Makes 4-6 six inch skewers
Get a large cast iron very hot or feel free to light your grill.
Skewer the beef intermittently with shiitake caps. Tear the caps if they're too big.
Fill the skewers completely.
Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil.
Add the skewers to the hot pan or grill but make sure you don't overcrowd the pan.
Drizzle with a little more olive oil so you have a nice sizzle (omit the extra oil drizzle if you went for the grill option).
Cook about 3-5 minutes on each side
Chef Tip: The skewers were cooked medium rare in 5 minutes. Cook more or less depending on your preference.
Chef Tip: The second side will probably take less time than the first

For the carrot salad
Slice the carrots on a mandolin or thinly with a knife.
Chef Tip: No need to peel the carrots; just wash thoroughly

Put in a mixing bowl with salt, pepper, toasted cumin seeds, tahini, yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, mint, scallions
Chef Tip: The salad seems to love black pepper so be generous.
Chef Tip: The salad is good served with any main dish but better if made the night before and stored in the fridge overnight.

Pile the salad on a plate with the skewers right on top
Drizzle with a little olive oil and a squeeze of fresh lemon
Chef Tip: You can also serve with lemon wedges.

The Deal
Hungry Pigeon is offering the beef & mushroom skewers as a $6 special, Wednesday, June 20th only.

Hungry Pigeon
743 S 4th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 278-2736
http://www.hungrypigeon.com/
https://www.facebook.com/hungrypigeon/

------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
