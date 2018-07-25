6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Potato Latkes

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the Hungry Pigeon for a Potato Latkes .Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder's Potato latkes with salmon lox and horseradish crme fracheIngredients:2 Idaho russet potatoes (skin can be left on)1 small white or Spanish onion1 egg1 tablespoon all purpose flour (substitute rice flour for gluten free)4-5 ounces sliced salmon lox2 tablespoons prepared horseradish2 tablespoons crme frache (substitute sour cream if that's what you have)Kosher Salt & PepperUnsalted butterCanola OilOlive OilFor the latkesGrate the potatoes and onions on the large side of a box graterSqueeze it as dry as you can with your hands and place in a mixing bowl with the egg, flour, a good pinch of salt and a tiny bit of black pepperMix well with your hands.Place a large heavy bottom pan (I like cast iron) over medium high heat until it's nice and hotAdd canola oilForm the potato into patties the size you like but don't make them more than an inch thick. Press down in pan firmly with handAdd a half stick of butter. It will help brown the latkes & also add a nutty flavorThe most important thing now is to not touch them. Let them get crispy and brown then flip them and don't touch them again so you get a crispy crust on the other side. It should take 2-3 minutes a side.I usually flip them back and forth a few times after the first flip to get them really crispy. But just make sure they're cooked. We use a cake tester at the restaurant. Pull out of the butter and let drain on a towel. Sprinkle with a little salt on both sides while they're fresh out of the butter so it sticks.For the horseradish crme fracheMix horseradish and crme frache in a bowl together with a whisk.Add salt to taste but remember that lox are on the salty side so don't go overboard.Put the latkes on a plate, drizzle a little horseradish crme frache on them, lay out the sliced lox on top and drizzle with more of the horseradish crme frache. TFinish with a little salt, a little pepper, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top with fresh dillHungry Pigeon is offering a $6 dinner special on the potato latkes, Wednesday July 25th only.Hungry Pigeon743 S 4th St,Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 278-2736------