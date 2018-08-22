6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus

The Meal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus with Mediterranean Salad platter (for 2)
Hummus with Mediterranean salad
Hummus:
Chef Tip: You can prepare the hummus ahead of time. It will keep in the fridge for 5 days.
Chef Tip: Homemade hummus is easy and fast to make and much healthier and tastier than store-bought.
15 oz canned chickpeas, rinsed
1 garlic clove
tbsp olive oil
Chef Tip: You can substitute vegetable oil if you prefer to let the hummus flavors shine, as olive oil has such a distinct flavor
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp tahini
1 tbsp kosher salt
tsp black pepper
Chef Tip: This is the base hummus recipe. You can reinvent it with any number of additional flavors. The chef has created hundreds of varieties of hummus.
Salad:
2 large English cucumbers, medium diced
3 Roma tomatoes, medium diced
1 tsp chopped mint
1/2 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp lemon juice
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
ounce feta cheese crumbles
Chef Tip: You can use more or less feta, according to your taste preferences.
1. Combine chickpeas, garlic, oil, lemon juice, tahini, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blend until smooth
2. While hummus is processing: dice cucumbers and tomatoes. Combine in a bowl with mint, salt, lemon juice, olive oil and feta.
3. Plate components
Chef Tip: This dish is a great choice for an after work meal as it is healthy, simple and delicious.
The Deal: $8 special on the hummus for 2 at Jet Wine Bar (regularly $12)
Offer good Wednesday, August 22- Friday, August 24
