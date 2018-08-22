6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus

Jet Wine Bar's Hummus with Mediterranean Salad platter (for 2)Hummus with Mediterranean saladHummus:Chef Tip: You can prepare the hummus ahead of time. It will keep in the fridge for 5 days.Chef Tip: Homemade hummus is easy and fast to make and much healthier and tastier than store-bought.15 oz canned chickpeas, rinsed1 garlic clovetbsp olive oilChef Tip: You can substitute vegetable oil if you prefer to let the hummus flavors shine, as olive oil has such a distinct flavor2 tbsp lemon juice2 tbsp tahini1 tbsp kosher salttsp black pepperChef Tip: This is the base hummus recipe. You can reinvent it with any number of additional flavors. The chef has created hundreds of varieties of hummus.Salad:2 large English cucumbers, medium diced3 Roma tomatoes, medium diced1 tsp chopped mint1/2 tsp kosher salt2 tsp lemon juice2 tbsp extra virgin olive oilounce feta cheese crumblesChef Tip: You can use more or less feta, according to your taste preferences.1. Combine chickpeas, garlic, oil, lemon juice, tahini, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blend until smooth2. While hummus is processing: dice cucumbers and tomatoes. Combine in a bowl with mint, salt, lemon juice, olive oil and feta.3. Plate componentsChef Tip: This dish is a great choice for an after work meal as it is healthy, simple and delicious.$8 special on the hummus for 2 at Jet Wine Bar (regularly $12)Offer good Wednesday, August 22- Friday, August 24------