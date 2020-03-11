6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Tortang Talong, aka Eggplant Omelet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Meal: Alicia Vitarelli heads to LaLo at the Bourse to learn how to make a traditional Filipino breakfast favorite that can be enjoyed all day long.
TORTANG TALONG, aka Eggplant Omelet
1 medium Chinese eggplant, grilled, cooled, and skin peeled
Tip: Any eggplant will do but the longer and thinner varieties are best
2 eggs
1 tsp of fish sauce
Tip: You can substitute salt
1/4 cup of chopped red bell pepper
1/4 cup of chopped sweet banana pepper
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1 tsp of garlic minced
1 tsp of ginger minced
Tip: You can substitute your favorite veggies or use whatever you have on hand
1/2 cup of leftover sausage, or bacon
Tip: You can substitute any leftover meat or skip the meat and make it vegetarian
1/4 cup of cilantro for garnish
1/4 cup of pickles for serving
Banana ketchup or regular ketchup for serving
Tip: The owner used a Paw Paw Pepper Jawn made by Chef Billy Riddle at Spice Finch
PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME
Roast your eggplant on a grill or in your oven for 15 minutes underneath the broiler, or directly over the flame of your gas burner. The skin of the eggplant should crack until blackened and soft. Cool the eggplant in a ziplock bag and let the steam continue the cooking process. Once completely cooled, the skin of the eggplant should peel right off.
DAY OF
Whisk your eggs until creamy and consistent in a large enough bowl to fit your eggplant.
Add fish sauce or salt.
Dip your cool and peeled eggplant into the batter and mash the flesh of the eggplant with a fork.
Heat a medium or large skillet with oil to 350 degrees.
Saute your peppers, onions, garlic, ginger and sausage.
Cook until softened and set aside.
Clean your pan and reheat with oil to 350 degrees.
Gently slide your eggplant from the bowl to the pan and fry your egg and eggplant.
Add your filling back to the omelet and let the batter set
Carefully flip your tortang talong and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
Serve with the stem on with rice, pickles, cilantro and some banana ketchup.
The Deal: Mention you saw the segment on 6abc and you can get $2 off the Laing & Crispy Pork Bowl.
(It's a secret off-menu item: Braised kale in coconut milk, ginger & chilis with crispy marinated pork added)
Offer good Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, 2020.
LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall
111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Tortang Talong, aka Eggplant Omelet
6 MINUTE MEALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News