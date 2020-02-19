Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Tokwa't Baboy

The Meal: The menu at LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall is made up of family recipes from the four owners. Lola is Filipino for grandmother and LaLo is a twist on that. Co-owner Neal Santos shows Alicia Vitarelli how to make Tokwa't Baboy, aka tofu with pork. It's a traditional Filipino bar food but you can also enjoy it as a meal.

TOKWA'T BABOY (Tokwa't is Filipino for tofu; baboy means pork)

1 package of tofu, drained, cubed
Tip: Use extra firm tofu
1 cup of cooked leftover pork. belly or fatty bacon works well.
1/4 cup of bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup of sweet banana pepper, chopped
1 scallion, chopped
1/4 cup of sliced red onion
1 chili, sliced (optional)

Soy Vinaigrette:
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
2 tablespoons of white vinegar
1 tablespoon of white sugar

Tip: Traditional Filipino foods are a mix of salty, acidic and sweet
.5 tsp of minced garlic
.5 tsp of pepper
Tip: You can also add a little bit of ginger to this

PROCESS:
Heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees.
Fry your tofu cubes and your leftover cooked pork in a shallow pan or a deep fryer for 3-5 minutes or until tofu is crispy on all sides.

Tip: You can pre-cook the tofu to save time and then refry it with your leftover pork

Tip: You can use any other leftover meat you have for this recipe. You can also substitute a vegetable to make it vegan.

While your tofu and pork cook, combine soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic and pepper in a separate bowl. Whisk until the sugar dissolves.
Remove your pork and tofu and drain with a slotted spoon.

Tip: You can drain the pork and tofu on a napkin to remove more oil but Neal prefers it with the extra grease.

Immediately place in the bowl with dressing.
Toss in your pepper medley, scallion, onion, and sliced chili.

Tip: Omit the chili if you don't like your food spicy

Serve immediately with white rice, a small salad, and ice cold beer.

Tip: Make a big batch of rice on Sundays and you have it to pair with dishes all week long

The Deal: Mention you saw the segment on 6abc and you can get $4 off the Laing & Crispy Pork Bowl.
(It's a secret off-menu item: Braised kale in coconut milk, ginger & chilis with crispy marinated pork added) Offer good Friday-Sunday, February 21-23, 2020.

LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall
111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.lalophilly.com/
