6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Dewey Burger

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to Maison 208 for a Dewey Burger.
The Meal:
Maison 208 Chef/Owner Sylva Senat's Dewey Burger
Fun Fact: The building that houses Maison 208 was home to a small burger chain in the 1950s called Dewey's Famous so the Chef pays homage to that history with this burger.
Chef Senat also attended John Dewey High School in Brooklyn.
Ingredients
8 oz. steak burger patty (The chef used a wagyu, short rib, kobe blend)
Chef Tip: You can ask your butcher to create a blend for you.
Chef Tip: You want an 80/20 meat to fat ratio for a nice and juicy burger
Chef Tip: The patty & bun should be the same size so mold your patty to match the size of your bun
1 Thick slice beefsteak tomato
5-8 pc leafy lettuce
1 oz. caramelized onions
Chef Tip: You can buy caramelized onions pre-made but the chef says they're fun and easy to make and you can store in the fridge and use in lots of dishes. Just saute thinly sliced onions (red, white or a mix of the two) with a little sugar and oil or butter in a hot pan.
5 slices pickle or spears
1-2 oz. Bayley hazen blue cheese - Jasper hill farm
Chef Tip: If you're iffy about blue cheese, consult your local cheese shop. The purveyors usually love to teach and let you taste so you can find one you'll like
1 Brioche bun
tbsp. Dijon grainy Mustard
Salt and pepper
Season Burger patty generously with salt and course ground black pepper.
Chef Tip: Use more salt and pepper than you think you need as much of it will stick to the grill.
Chef Tip: Grease the grill with vegetable oil before grilling the burger
Chef Tip: Make sure your grill is extremely hot
Place burger on grill & cook 3 minutes on each side for a perfect mid-rare burger.
Chef Tip: Do not rush the flipping. Wait until the burger starts to change color around the outer rim; that's a sign it's ready to flip.
Chef Tip: Give the burger another quarter turn for those grill cross marks
Place the 2 halves of your Brioche bun on the grill and lightly toast
Chef Tip: The Brioche bun has high butter content so it will toast nicely but burn quickly so keep a close watch on it
Take burger off the heat, top with blue cheese then caramelized onions and slightly melt on grill by putting a pan on top to create a heat dome
On large plate, create side salad with bed of lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Chef Tip: The chef dressed his greens with a Tahitian vanilla, mustard, egg yolk and olive oil blend
Put a nice dollop of Dijon mustard on your bun and another dollop beside the salad for dipping
Lay beef patty on the bottom of the bun, top with your salad stack, cap with bun top and enjoy!
The Deal:
Free special dessert with the purchase of an entrée at Maison 208 through next Wednesday, July 25th if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc.
Maison 208
208 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 999-1020
http://www.maison208.com/
https://www.facebook.com/maison208
