6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Diver Scallop

Maison 208 Diver Scallop with Hush Beignet Brown Butter2 Diver ScallopsChef Tip: Baby scallops cook in just 2 minutes. The chef used U10 Diver Scallops for this recipe, which is about 1 1/2 minutes per sideSeason scallops liberally with saltChef Tip: scallops have a high water content so much of the salt will cook offHeat oil in pan until sizzling hotPlace scallops in hot pan and cook approximately 1 1/2 minutes then flip, turn the burner off, and cook the other side for another approximately 1 1/2 minutes using the residual heat in the pan.Take scallops immediately from the pan to the plateChef Tips on Cooking Scallops to Perfection:1. Test your oil with the tip of the scallop. If you hear a sizzle, the oil is ready. If you put the scallops in the pan before the oil in the pan is sizzling hot, the water content in the scallops will cause them to steam rather than sear.2. You don't want to cook at too high a temperature or the sugar content in the scallops will cause them to burn.3. Put the best looking side (the presentation side) on the bottom, and cook that side first.4. As the sizzle sound starts to quiet, that's your cue that the scallops are ready to flip.4. And this, the chef warns, is the hardest part. When you flip the scallops, turn off the heat and let the residual heat cook the other side. it's known as the 70/30 rule of cooking, whereby only 70% of the cooking is done on direct heat.Hush Beignet Batter (this is the chef's creation, a hybrid of a beignet and a hush puppy)110 gr. flour70 gr. potato starch40 gr. fine ground corn meal11 gr. baking powdertsp. salt4 oz. blonde beerMix the flour, starch and yeast together with salt. Add beer and mix until incorporated.Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare the dry ingredients and just add the liquid when you're ready to cook.Chef Tip: You can fry the hush beignets while your scallops are cooking.Deep Fry dollops of batter in 350-degree oilChef Tip: When the beignets rise to the top, they are 30 seconds from done.Plate alongside your scallopsGravyOnce you've removed the scallops from the pan, you're ready to make what's called pan sauce.Add 4 ounces of veal or beef stock to the residual juices in the panChef Tip: The stock can be store boughtAdd a pat of butterBring to a full boil and then reduce heatDrizzle over your scallops and hush beignets.Chef Tip: Making pan sauce is a super quick and easy flavor enhancer that you can apply to any meat or fish dish. The chef says it works particularly well with chicken.The recipe is ready to go as is but if you'd like to get a little 'chef-y,' try Chef Senat's green tomato marmalade recipe below for a next level flavor enhancer and finisher.Chef Tip: You can also add a little spicy prosciutto spread, available in the cheese section of your gro-cery store and a sprig of greens to really spruce up your presentation.Green tomato Marmalade4.4 pound tomato, peeled, seeded and diced2 onions chopped6.5oz Red wine vinegar7oz. sugar2 tbsp. coriander powder1 tbsp. paprika powder2 tbsp. grape seed oilTbsp. fennel seed groundChef Tip: Pre-prepare this and store it in the refrigeratorSweat onion in oil until translucentAdd spices and stir well.Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 hour.Remove from heat and allow to cool.Free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée at Maison 208 through Wednesday, December 12, 2018, if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc.Maison 208208 S 13th StPhiladelphia, PA 19107(215) 999-1020------