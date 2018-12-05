6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Diver Scallop

The Meal: Maison 208 Diver Scallop with Hush Beignet Brown Butter
2 Diver Scallops
Chef Tip: Baby scallops cook in just 2 minutes. The chef used U10 Diver Scallops for this recipe, which is about 1 1/2 minutes per side
Season scallops liberally with salt
Chef Tip: scallops have a high water content so much of the salt will cook off
Heat oil in pan until sizzling hot
Place scallops in hot pan and cook approximately 1 1/2 minutes then flip, turn the burner off, and cook the other side for another approximately 1 1/2 minutes using the residual heat in the pan.
Take scallops immediately from the pan to the plate
Chef Tips on Cooking Scallops to Perfection:
1. Test your oil with the tip of the scallop. If you hear a sizzle, the oil is ready. If you put the scallops in the pan before the oil in the pan is sizzling hot, the water content in the scallops will cause them to steam rather than sear.
2. You don't want to cook at too high a temperature or the sugar content in the scallops will cause them to burn.
3. Put the best looking side (the presentation side) on the bottom, and cook that side first.
4. As the sizzle sound starts to quiet, that's your cue that the scallops are ready to flip.
4. And this, the chef warns, is the hardest part. When you flip the scallops, turn off the heat and let the residual heat cook the other side. it's known as the 70/30 rule of cooking, whereby only 70% of the cooking is done on direct heat.
Hush Beignet Batter (this is the chef's creation, a hybrid of a beignet and a hush puppy)
110 gr. flour
70 gr. potato starch
40 gr. fine ground corn meal
11 gr. baking powder
tsp. salt
4 oz. blonde beer
Mix the flour, starch and yeast together with salt. Add beer and mix until incorporated.
Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare the dry ingredients and just add the liquid when you're ready to cook.
Chef Tip: You can fry the hush beignets while your scallops are cooking.
Deep Fry dollops of batter in 350-degree oil
Chef Tip: When the beignets rise to the top, they are 30 seconds from done.
Plate alongside your scallops
Gravy
Once you've removed the scallops from the pan, you're ready to make what's called pan sauce.
Add 4 ounces of veal or beef stock to the residual juices in the pan
Chef Tip: The stock can be store bought
Add a pat of butter
Bring to a full boil and then reduce heat
Drizzle over your scallops and hush beignets.
Chef Tip: Making pan sauce is a super quick and easy flavor enhancer that you can apply to any meat or fish dish. The chef says it works particularly well with chicken.
The recipe is ready to go as is but if you'd like to get a little 'chef-y,' try Chef Senat's green tomato marmalade recipe below for a next level flavor enhancer and finisher.
Chef Tip: You can also add a little spicy prosciutto spread, available in the cheese section of your gro-cery store and a sprig of greens to really spruce up your presentation.
Green tomato Marmalade
4.4 pound tomato, peeled, seeded and diced
2 onions chopped
6.5oz Red wine vinegar
7oz. sugar
2 tbsp. coriander powder
1 tbsp. paprika powder
2 tbsp. grape seed oil
Tbsp. fennel seed ground
Chef Tip: Pre-prepare this and store it in the refrigerator
Sweat onion in oil until translucent
Add spices and stir well.
Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 hour.
Remove from heat and allow to cool.
The Deal:
Free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée at Maison 208 through Wednesday, December 12, 2018, if you mention you saw this feature on 6abc.
Maison 208
208 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 999-1020
http://www.maison208.com/
https://www.facebook.com/maison208
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
food6 minute meals