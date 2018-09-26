6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Lyonnaise salad

The Puffed Pastry Bird's NestCut a strip of pastry doughChef Tip: You can find puffed pastry dough in the freezer section of your local supermarketCoat pastry dough strip with egg yolk, wrap around a round moldBake for 6 minutes at 410-degreesChef Tip: You can bake the puffed pastries ahead of timeSalad1 C FriseeC Mixed greensChef Tip: The chef used a mix of red & green mescaline for the color2 Fingerling potatoes -blanched and slicedChef Tip: You can boil the potatoes ahead of time & use red & white for extra color5 Cherry tomato, halvedChef Tip: You can add cooked crispy bacon pieces to the salad or salmon on the side if you want to make it heartierVanilla-mustard dressing SauceChef Tip: The dressing can be pre-made and stored in the refrigerator for several days2 egg yolks6 clove garlicc. red wine vinegar1 tbs. Dijon mustardtsp. Worcestershirec. Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 c. Grape seed oilMix the oil set asideIn Vita-mix blender add first 5 ingredients then slowly drizzle in the oilAdd:Water to consistencyLemon juice to tasteVanilla bean split -scrape (vanilla puree can also be used)Chef Tip: The chef uses Tahitian VanillaThe EggChef Tip: You can cook the egg ahead of time and in the style of your liking-poached, over easy, slightly sautéed.For a perfect soft boiled egg, the chef says start with a rolling boil and then lower to a simmer, add the egg and cook for approx. 4 minutes then let sit in water till used (no flame)At Maison 208, they use an emulsion circulator to cook the egg at 62 degrees so the egg yolk will wrap itself around the white.The AssemblyDrizzle dressing over your salad ingredients and mix thoroughly so everything is fully coatedPlace your puffed pastry on a plate and lay the vegetables (potatoes and tomatoes) at the bottom, inside the hole, and build up from that with the greens and frisee, creating a bird's nest appearance.Crack your cooked egg and carefully place on top of the 'nest'Sprinkle with pepper so the egg will visually pop off the top of the dishAdd a dash of saltEnjoyDine at Maison 208 by Wednesday, October 3rd, and they'll give you a complimentary glass of wine if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abcMaison 208208 S 13th StPhiladelphia, PA 19107(215) 999-1020------