6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Lyonnaise salad

The Meal:
The Puffed Pastry Bird's Nest
Cut a strip of pastry dough
Chef Tip: You can find puffed pastry dough in the freezer section of your local supermarket
Coat pastry dough strip with egg yolk, wrap around a round mold
Bake for 6 minutes at 410-degrees
Chef Tip: You can bake the puffed pastries ahead of time
Salad
1 C Frisee
C Mixed greens
Chef Tip: The chef used a mix of red & green mescaline for the color
2 Fingerling potatoes -blanched and sliced
Chef Tip: You can boil the potatoes ahead of time & use red & white for extra color
5 Cherry tomato, halved
Chef Tip: You can add cooked crispy bacon pieces to the salad or salmon on the side if you want to make it heartier
Vanilla-mustard dressing Sauce
Chef Tip: The dressing can be pre-made and stored in the refrigerator for several days
2 egg yolks
6 clove garlic
c. red wine vinegar
1 tbs. Dijon mustard
tsp. Worcestershire
c. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 c. Grape seed oil
Mix the oil set aside
In Vita-mix blender add first 5 ingredients then slowly drizzle in the oil
Add:
Water to consistency
Lemon juice to taste
Vanilla bean split -scrape (vanilla puree can also be used)
Chef Tip: The chef uses Tahitian Vanilla
The Egg
Chef Tip: You can cook the egg ahead of time and in the style of your liking-poached, over easy, slightly sautéed.
For a perfect soft boiled egg, the chef says start with a rolling boil and then lower to a simmer, add the egg and cook for approx. 4 minutes then let sit in water till used (no flame)
At Maison 208, they use an emulsion circulator to cook the egg at 62 degrees so the egg yolk will wrap itself around the white.
The Assembly
Drizzle dressing over your salad ingredients and mix thoroughly so everything is fully coated
Place your puffed pastry on a plate and lay the vegetables (potatoes and tomatoes) at the bottom, inside the hole, and build up from that with the greens and frisee, creating a bird's nest appearance.
Crack your cooked egg and carefully place on top of the 'nest'
Sprinkle with pepper so the egg will visually pop off the top of the dish
Add a dash of salt
Enjoy
The Deal: Dine at Maison 208 by Wednesday, October 3rd, and they'll give you a complimentary glass of wine if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc
Maison 208
208 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 999-1020
http://www.maison208.com/
https://www.facebook.com/maison208
