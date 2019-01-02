6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Beef & Mushroom Burger

The Meal: Misconduct Tavern's award-winning beef and mushroom burger with mushroom mayo
Mushroom Burger Recipe
2 pounds ground beef blend
1 pound chopped fresh mushrooms
Chef Tip: The chef likes Cremini mushrooms but any variety will do
8 ounces small diced onions
8 ounces oyster mushrooms
10 cloves chopped fresh garlic
2 Tablespoons fresh picked thyme
2 ounces soy sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
Salt
Pepper
Lettuce
tomato
Hamburger buns
Chef TIp: Misconduct Tavern uses Martin's from Chambersburg, PA
Beef Fat
Chef Tip: You can get beef fat from your butcher and it lasts forever.
Method
1. Heat pan with beef fat until hot
Chef TIp: Using beef fat creates a much more intense flavor with the beef burger
2. Saute onions, garlic and Cremini mushrooms
Chef TIp: This cooking step should be very quick. you're essentially just looking to take the moisture out of the mushrooms
3. Remove mushroom mix and add half to your ground beef blend and the other half to your mayo
4. Give the oyster mushrooms a quick sear in the pan, also using the beef fat
5. To your mushroom/beef blend, add soy sauce, black pepper and salt to taste
6. Form into 6 ounce patties and cook the burgers in a little beef fat as well.
Chef TIp: You can make the patties ahead of time and chill in the refrigerator. They will actually bind better
Chef TIp: Use a cast iron press to flatten the burger. It will reduce your cooking time significantly
8. Butter your bun and toast on the griddle
9. When your burger is cooked through, top with a slice of Swiss cheese and leave on griddle for a few seconds until the cheese starts to melt
10. Assemble your burger, using the lettuce and tomato.
11. Add the seared oyster mushrooms on top of the burger
12. Stir your mushroom mayo and add a big dollop on top of the burger for a total mushroom assault and enjoy.
The Deal: Dine at Misconduct Tavern through Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 and they'll give you a complimentary order of beer battered pickle chips with your entrée purchase if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.
Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.732.5797
1801 JFK Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267.928.4297
http://www.misconducttavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/misconductphl
