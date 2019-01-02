6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Beef & Mushroom Burger

Misconduct Tavern's award-winning beef and mushroom burger with mushroom mayoMushroom Burger Recipe2 pounds ground beef blend1 pound chopped fresh mushroomsChef Tip: The chef likes Cremini mushrooms but any variety will do8 ounces small diced onions8 ounces oyster mushrooms10 cloves chopped fresh garlic2 Tablespoons fresh picked thyme2 ounces soy sauce1 cup mayonnaiseSaltPepperLettucetomatoHamburger bunsChef TIp: Misconduct Tavern uses Martin's from Chambersburg, PABeef FatChef Tip: You can get beef fat from your butcher and it lasts forever.Method1. Heat pan with beef fat until hotChef TIp: Using beef fat creates a much more intense flavor with the beef burger2. Saute onions, garlic and Cremini mushroomsChef TIp: This cooking step should be very quick. you're essentially just looking to take the moisture out of the mushrooms3. Remove mushroom mix and add half to your ground beef blend and the other half to your mayo4. Give the oyster mushrooms a quick sear in the pan, also using the beef fat5. To your mushroom/beef blend, add soy sauce, black pepper and salt to taste6. Form into 6 ounce patties and cook the burgers in a little beef fat as well.Chef TIp: You can make the patties ahead of time and chill in the refrigerator. They will actually bind betterChef TIp: Use a cast iron press to flatten the burger. It will reduce your cooking time significantly8. Butter your bun and toast on the griddle9. When your burger is cooked through, top with a slice of Swiss cheese and leave on griddle for a few seconds until the cheese starts to melt10. Assemble your burger, using the lettuce and tomato.11. Add the seared oyster mushrooms on top of the burger12. Stir your mushroom mayo and add a big dollop on top of the burger for a total mushroom assault and enjoy.Dine at Misconduct Tavern through Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 and they'll give you a complimentary order of beer battered pickle chips with your entrée purchase if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.Misconduct Tavern1511 Locust StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215.732.57971801 JFK BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19103267.928.4297------