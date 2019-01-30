6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Mississippi Burger

The Meal: Misconduct Tavern Mississippi (aka Slug) Burger from Chef/Partner Nick Mezzina
Chef Tidbit: The burgers came about down south post WWII when meat was in short supply so cooks cut their meat with bread to get more burgers for the buck.
At slug festivals in Mississippi, most of the burgers are fried.
Mississippi Burger Mix
2 pounds ground pork
2 pounds ground beef
8 ounces cubed bread
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
pinch of salt
2 cups Au Jus blend
Chef Tip: You can use beef broth
American Cheese
Buns
Method
In a very large bowl add Au Jus and the spices to the bread and blend thoroughly until it is an even and smooth consistency
Add bread mix to your ground pork and beef and mix together so the mix is spread throughout evenly
Form 2 thin patties for each burger
Chef Tip: This is a double decker burger and the thinner your patties, the quicker they cook
Cook patties stovetop and place a cast iron press on the burgers
Chef Tip: cook in beef fat for added flavor and that cast iron press is key it will cut your burger cooking time to 4-5 minutes
Chef Tip: when you see the outside of the burgers start to turn a whitish color, that's your cue to flip
When burgers are nearly finished cooking on the second side, add a slice of American cheese to each patty
Put buns open faced on stove top to toast
Assemble your burger. You can get creative here and use what you like.
The chef spreads mustard in between the two patties then tops the upper patty with ranch dressing and pickles
Break out the bib and enjoy!
The Deal: Dine at either of the Misconduct Tavern locations through Wednesday, February 6, 2019 and you'll get a complimentary order of beer battered pickle chips with your entrée purchase if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.732.5797
1801 JFK Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267.928.4297
http://www.misconducttavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/misconductphl
