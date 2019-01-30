6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Mississippi Burger

Misconduct Tavern Mississippi (aka Slug) Burger from Chef/Partner Nick MezzinaChef Tidbit: The burgers came about down south post WWII when meat was in short supply so cooks cut their meat with bread to get more burgers for the buck.At slug festivals in Mississippi, most of the burgers are fried.Mississippi Burger Mix2 pounds ground pork2 pounds ground beef8 ounces cubed bread1 teaspoon onion powder1 teaspoon black pepperpinch of salt2 cups Au Jus blendChef Tip: You can use beef brothAmerican CheeseBunsMethodIn a very large bowl add Au Jus and the spices to the bread and blend thoroughly until it is an even and smooth consistencyAdd bread mix to your ground pork and beef and mix together so the mix is spread throughout evenlyForm 2 thin patties for each burgerChef Tip: This is a double decker burger and the thinner your patties, the quicker they cookCook patties stovetop and place a cast iron press on the burgersChef Tip: cook in beef fat for added flavor and that cast iron press is key it will cut your burger cooking time to 4-5 minutesChef Tip: when you see the outside of the burgers start to turn a whitish color, that's your cue to flipWhen burgers are nearly finished cooking on the second side, add a slice of American cheese to each pattyPut buns open faced on stove top to toastAssemble your burger. You can get creative here and use what you like.The chef spreads mustard in between the two patties then tops the upper patty with ranch dressing and picklesBreak out the bib and enjoy!Dine at either of the Misconduct Tavern locations through Wednesday, February 6, 2019 and you'll get a complimentary order of beer battered pickle chips with your entrée purchase if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Misconduct Tavern1511 Locust StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215.732.57971801 JFK BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19103267.928.4297------