6 Minute Meal & Deal: Oloroso's Grilled Calamari Salad

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Oloroso's Grilled Calamari Salad. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on September 5, 2018.

By
The Meal:
Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Grilled Calamari Salad with lemon ancho chile vinaigrette

Calamari, cleaned and scored
Chef Tip: Buy the Calamari in tubes at your seafood counter or local fishmonger then slice open, flatten and run a sharp knife lightly in diagonally and vertically. This enables you to cook the calamari on the grill without the tubes slipping down into the coals

Drizzle a little oil on the Calamari, season with a little salt and put on the grill
Chef Tip: You can also saute the calamari in a pan stovetop

You will cook it on one side only. It will take only about 1 minute

While the calamari is grilling, prepare your vinaigrette

Whisk together:
cup honey
Fresh lemon juice from 4 lemons
6 chopped dried ancho chile
Chef Tip: You can also add red onion
Pinch of salt

Pinch of Piment d'espelette
Chef Tip: You can find this at specialty grocers. The Chef uses it on everything
1 TSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Take Calamari off grill, cut it into bite-sized pieces and add to your dressing.
Mix together
Add cup roasted peppers
Chef Tip: You can put these on the grill before the calamari or buy in a jar to save time
Add 1 cups Arugula, cleaned
Toss and plate
Top with another pinch of piment d'espelette
Enjoy
The Deal:
Dine at Oloroso Wednesday, September 5th-Wednesday, September 12th and you can get a free draft sherry with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.

Oloroso
1121 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
https://www.olorosophilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/olorosophilly/

