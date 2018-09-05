6 Minute Meal & Deal: Oloroso's Grilled Calamari Salad

Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Grilled Calamari Salad with lemon ancho chile vinaigretteCalamari, cleaned and scoredChef Tip: Buy the Calamari in tubes at your seafood counter or local fishmonger then slice open, flatten and run a sharp knife lightly in diagonally and vertically. This enables you to cook the calamari on the grill without the tubes slipping down into the coalsDrizzle a little oil on the Calamari, season with a little salt and put on the grillChef Tip: You can also saute the calamari in a pan stovetopYou will cook it on one side only. It will take only about 1 minuteWhile the calamari is grilling, prepare your vinaigretteWhisk together:cup honeyFresh lemon juice from 4 lemons6 chopped dried ancho chileChef Tip: You can also add red onionPinch of saltPinch of Piment d'espeletteChef Tip: You can find this at specialty grocers. The Chef uses it on everything1 TSP Extra Virgin Olive OilTake Calamari off grill, cut it into bite-sized pieces and add to your dressing.Mix togetherAdd cup roasted peppersChef Tip: You can put these on the grill before the calamari or buy in a jar to save timeAdd 1 cups Arugula, cleanedToss and plateTop with another pinch of piment d'espeletteEnjoyDine at Oloroso Wednesday, September 5th-Wednesday, September 12th and you can get a free draft sherry with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.Oloroso1121 Walnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107(267) 324-3014------