6 Minute Meal & Deal: Oloroso's Tortilla de camarones

Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Tortilla de camarones, roasted pepper salad, migas.This is a Spanish omelet with shrimp, a traditional Spanish tapas dish.Tortilla:8 eggs, cracked and whipped with a little extra virgin olive oilPour whipped egg mix into panChef Tip: If you use a small, single serve cast iron pan like the chef did, things move VERY fast so you need to manage the heat and keep removing the pan from the burner to prevent burningChef Tip: You can also do it in larger cast iron or non-stick pan, cut it up and serve it to the family. This also slows down the cook time.8 shrimp, peeled and deveined, sliced, add to top of eggs in pan1 potato, peeled, diced, blanched, add to eggs in panChef Tip: These can be made ahead of time or be leftovers from another mealRotate the pan in a circular motion to give the egg dish a little swirl movementAdd a pinch of Piment d'Espelette and a pinch of saltFlip the egg omelet onto its other sideChef Tip: if you're not feeling up for the flip, you can flip it onto a plate and slide it back into the pan on the other sideWhen the egg dish is set (in a small pan, this took just 1 minute 15 seconds), slide it into your serving dish.Top with 1 Red Pepper, roasted, diced & mixed with Sherry vinegar to tasteChef Tip: This essentially serves as a condiment. You can substitute any kind of pesto or salsaToss a handful of Frisee with a little extra virgin olive oil and pop that onto the top of your egg dish along with some chopped chivesSeason with salt to taste and enjoy.Dine at Oloroso by next Wednesday, October 31st and you can get a free draft Spanish sherry with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.Oloroso1121 Walnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107(267) 324-3014------