6 Minute Meal & Deal: Oloroso's Tortilla de camarones

The Meal: Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Tortilla de camarones, roasted pepper salad, migas.
This is a Spanish omelet with shrimp, a traditional Spanish tapas dish.
Tortilla:
8 eggs, cracked and whipped with a little extra virgin olive oil
Pour whipped egg mix into pan
Chef Tip: If you use a small, single serve cast iron pan like the chef did, things move VERY fast so you need to manage the heat and keep removing the pan from the burner to prevent burning
Chef Tip: You can also do it in larger cast iron or non-stick pan, cut it up and serve it to the family. This also slows down the cook time.
8 shrimp, peeled and deveined, sliced, add to top of eggs in pan
1 potato, peeled, diced, blanched, add to eggs in pan
Chef Tip: These can be made ahead of time or be leftovers from another meal
Rotate the pan in a circular motion to give the egg dish a little swirl movement
Add a pinch of Piment d'Espelette and a pinch of salt
Flip the egg omelet onto its other side
Chef Tip: if you're not feeling up for the flip, you can flip it onto a plate and slide it back into the pan on the other side
When the egg dish is set (in a small pan, this took just 1 minute 15 seconds), slide it into your serving dish.
Top with 1 Red Pepper, roasted, diced & mixed with Sherry vinegar to taste
Chef Tip: This essentially serves as a condiment. You can substitute any kind of pesto or salsa
Toss a handful of Frisee with a little extra virgin olive oil and pop that onto the top of your egg dish along with some chopped chives
Season with salt to taste and enjoy.
The Deal:
Dine at Oloroso by next Wednesday, October 31st and you can get a free draft Spanish sherry with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.
Oloroso
1121 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
https://www.olorosophilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/olorosophilly/
