6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Oloroso's Tortilla de camarones

EMBED </>More Videos

In this week's 6 Minute Meal, Alicia Vitarelli has the recipe for Oloroso's Tortilla de camarones.

By
The Meal: Oloroso Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz' Tortilla de camarones, roasted pepper salad, migas.

This is a Spanish omelet with shrimp, a traditional Spanish tapas dish.

Tortilla:
8 eggs, cracked and whipped with a little extra virgin olive oil
Pour whipped egg mix into pan

Chef Tip: If you use a small, single serve cast iron pan like the chef did, things move VERY fast so you need to manage the heat and keep removing the pan from the burner to prevent burning

Chef Tip: You can also do it in larger cast iron or non-stick pan, cut it up and serve it to the family. This also slows down the cook time.

8 shrimp, peeled and deveined, sliced, add to top of eggs in pan
1 potato, peeled, diced, blanched, add to eggs in pan
Chef Tip: These can be made ahead of time or be leftovers from another meal
Rotate the pan in a circular motion to give the egg dish a little swirl movement
Add a pinch of Piment d'Espelette and a pinch of salt

Flip the egg omelet onto its other side
Chef Tip: if you're not feeling up for the flip, you can flip it onto a plate and slide it back into the pan on the other side

When the egg dish is set (in a small pan, this took just 1 minute 15 seconds), slide it into your serving dish.

Top with 1 Red Pepper, roasted, diced & mixed with Sherry vinegar to taste
Chef Tip: This essentially serves as a condiment. You can substitute any kind of pesto or salsa

Toss a handful of Frisee with a little extra virgin olive oil and pop that onto the top of your egg dish along with some chopped chives
Season with salt to taste and enjoy.

The Deal:
Dine at Oloroso by next Wednesday, October 31st and you can get a free draft Spanish sherry with an entree purchase. Just tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.

Oloroso
1121 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
https://www.olorosophilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/olorosophilly/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Lamb Lettuce Wraps
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Good Dog's Lamb Sandwich with Brie
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Spicy Lamb Tacos
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Lyonnaise salad
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
Ginza Sushi & Ramen brings signature rolls, ramen and poke bowls to Pennsport
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Philadelphia's top sports bars
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mega Millions: $1.6B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Some of Philly's recyclables are being burned, not reused
Witnesses: Argument leads to shooting in Germantown
Amazon hiring 700 employees in Gloucester County
Crash brings down wires in North Philadelphia
4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Christiana
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash at airport in Cape May Co.
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Cooler, Gusty Winds Today
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Judge chases after handcuffed inmates making escape
Large hole in Port Richmond street causing problems for neighbors
Fmr. Allentown mayor sentenced to 15 years in prison
More News