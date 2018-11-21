6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Grilled Sweet Potatoes

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Grilled Sweet Potatoes. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 21, 2018.

By
The Meal: Pumpkin BYOB's Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Burrata, Serves 2 people

Ingredients:

1 pound of sweet potatoes, cooked and cut in rounds
Chef Tip: The potatoes should be seasoned when they're pre-cooked. You can boil, blanch or slow roast.
Chef Tip: You can use any kind of sweet potato. The chef recommends purple Japanese sweet potatoes as they're a little deeper in flavor then your typical white or orange sweet potato
extra virgin olive oil
muscatel vinegar
Chef Tip: You can substitute sherry vinegar, balsamic or any other good quality vinegar
Kosher or coarse sea salt and black pepper to taste
One 4 ounce burrata cheese, cut in half
1/4 cup of torn parsley
1 tsp lemon zest
2 tsp lemon juice
1 long hot pepper, chopped
fresh arugula
mint leaves

Process:

Grill pre-cooked sweet potatoes on a hot grill until charred on both sides (3 to 4 minutes).
Dot them with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil, muscatel vinegar and salt and pepper to taste
Put your burrata cheese in serving bowls/plates and season with a little salt and pepper
Add grill sweet potatoes to the bowl, alongside the cheese
Mix all vinaigrette ingredients together

Vinaigrette
1/4 cup of torn parsley
1 tsp lemon zest
2 tsp lemon juice
Chef Tip: The chef used preserved lemon atop the finished dish. You can preserve a lemon with sugar or salt. The most basic method is simply burying it in salt.
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp muscatel vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish with torn mint and arugula leaves
Drizzle vinaigrette on sweet potatoes and burrata cheese

Add 1 long hot pepper, chopped
Chef Tip: The long hots are optional. You can also use pickled cherry tomatoes-anything spicy hot and pickled

Chef Tip: The recipe is meant to be flexible. Follow the basic flavor profile but get creative and experiment with different ingredients.

The Deal: 1/2 Price Dessert with entree purchase if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Offer good through Wednesday, November 28

Pumpkin BYOB
1713 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215.545.4448
https://www.pumpkinphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pumpkinbyob/?ref=br_rs

