6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Grilled Sweet Potatoes

Pumpkin BYOB's Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Burrata, Serves 2 peopleIngredients:1 pound of sweet potatoes, cooked and cut in roundsChef Tip: The potatoes should be seasoned when they're pre-cooked. You can boil, blanch or slow roast.Chef Tip: You can use any kind of sweet potato. The chef recommends purple Japanese sweet potatoes as they're a little deeper in flavor then your typical white or orange sweet potatoextra virgin olive oilmuscatel vinegarChef Tip: You can substitute sherry vinegar, balsamic or any other good quality vinegarKosher or coarse sea salt and black pepper to tasteOne 4 ounce burrata cheese, cut in half1/4 cup of torn parsley1 tsp lemon zest2 tsp lemon juice1 long hot pepper, choppedfresh arugulamint leavesProcess:Grill pre-cooked sweet potatoes on a hot grill until charred on both sides (3 to 4 minutes).Dot them with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil, muscatel vinegar and salt and pepper to tastePut your burrata cheese in serving bowls/plates and season with a little salt and pepperAdd grill sweet potatoes to the bowl, alongside the cheeseMix all vinaigrette ingredients togetherVinaigrette1/4 cup of torn parsley1 tsp lemon zest2 tsp lemon juiceChef Tip: The chef used preserved lemon atop the finished dish. You can preserve a lemon with sugar or salt. The most basic method is simply burying it in salt.1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil1 tbsp muscatel vinegarSalt and pepper to tasteGarnish with torn mint and arugula leavesDrizzle vinaigrette on sweet potatoes and burrata cheeseAdd 1 long hot pepper, choppedChef Tip: The long hots are optional. You can also use pickled cherry tomatoes-anything spicy hot and pickledChef Tip: The recipe is meant to be flexible. Follow the basic flavor profile but get creative and experiment with different ingredients.1/2 Price Dessert with entree purchase if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Offer good through Wednesday, November 28Pumpkin BYOB1713 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146215.545.4448------