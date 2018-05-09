6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Raw Vegan Pad Thai

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Raw Vegan Pad Thai - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Simply Good Jars to learn how to make a raw, vegan pad thai in less than four (not six) minutes and under 600 calories.

The Meal: Simply Good Jars Chef & Founder Jared Cannon's Raw Vegan Pad Thai



This recipe took less than 4 minutes to make and, like all of the Simply Good Jars meals, the chef says it is under 600 calories.

Raw Pad Thai
1ea Zuchinni, Carrot - "zoodled" with spiralizer
Chef Tip: You can buy vegetables in the produce section already spiralized
2oz raw cauliflower, chopped
2oz red cabbage, sliced
Chef Tip: You can add more vegetables, such as red pepper
Salt + pepper to taste
Mix all in one bowl

Dressing:

1Tbsp Siracha
2oz tahini
1oz coconut palm sugar
2 oz lime juice for some zest
1/4c water
Chef Tip: Can substitute rice vinegar for added flavor
3Tbsp gluten free soy sauce
Generous pinch of salt
-mix in blender or hand whisk

Pour dressing over vegetables in bowl & mix thoroughly

Plate, top with 1oz roasted cashews & fresh chopped cilantro to finish
Enjoy

The Deal
20% off a one week subscription to Simply Good Jars
https://simplygoodjars.com/subscribe/.
Offer good through Wednesday, May 16th.
PROMO CODE: 6minmeals

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Good Dog Bar's Heirloom Tomato Sandwich
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Oloroso's Andalusian-style Gazpacho
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Potato Latkes
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News