6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Spring Salad

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen for a quick and easy recipe with Red Owl Tavern.Red Owl Tavern's Spring Salad with Grilled Shrimp & Sherry Vinaigrette (Serves 4)Honey Sherry VinaigretteSherry Vinegar- cupHoney- 2 tbspDijon Mustard- 1tbspCanola Oil - 2 cupsKosher or Sea Salt- 1TbspBlack Pepper- 1tspPlace vinegar, honey, Dijon, and salt and pepper in a mixing bowl or blender. Whisk (or blend on medium speed,) While slowly drizzling in oil to emulsify.Chef Tip: Make ahead & refrigerate; will hold for up to one month.Marinated Grilled ShrimpLb 16/20 shrimp (peeled and deveined)2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Parsley1 Tsp minced fresh garlicChef Tip: For more flavor, add 2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Tarragon &/or 1 Tbsp Chopped ChivesAdd Shrimp to medium mixing bowl with all ingredients. Add oil to coat and season well with Kosher/sea salt and fine ground black pepper.Chef Tip: You can marinate the shrimp the day before and keep in the refrigeratorPlace marinated shrimp on a preheated grill on medium high heat.Chef Tip: You can also cook on the stove in a sauce pan but the grill adds a nice charred flavor.Cook for 2 minutes on each sideChef Tip: The higher the heat, the quicker the cook timeChef Tip: Prep salad while shrimp is cookingTo Assemble Salad:lb Mesclun/ Spring mix lettuce blendChef Tip: You can substitute your lettuce of choiceChef Tip: Throw in some vegetables for added flavor & crunch. The chef chose watermelon radish & breakfast radish sliced super thin, chopped sugar snap peas, sliced English cucumber & pickled beets sliced.Toss with 3Tbsp Honey Sherry VinaigretteChef Tip: you can substitute with your favorite dressing but use one with a light oil & vinegar basePlate & top with 5 grilled shrimpAlong with the healthy meal, Red Owl Tavern is offering an indulgent deal: free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through May.Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.Red Owl Tavern433 Chestnut StPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-2267