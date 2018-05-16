6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Spring Salad

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Spring Salad: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on May 16, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen for a quick and easy recipe with Red Owl Tavern.

The Meal

Red Owl Tavern's Spring Salad with Grilled Shrimp & Sherry Vinaigrette (Serves 4)

Honey Sherry Vinaigrette
Sherry Vinegar- cup
Honey- 2 tbsp
Dijon Mustard- 1tbsp
Canola Oil - 2 cups
Kosher or Sea Salt- 1Tbsp
Black Pepper- 1tsp
Place vinegar, honey, Dijon, and salt and pepper in a mixing bowl or blender. Whisk (or blend on medium speed,) While slowly drizzling in oil to emulsify.

Chef Tip: Make ahead & refrigerate; will hold for up to one month.



Marinated Grilled Shrimp
Lb 16/20 shrimp (peeled and deveined)
2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Parsley
1 Tsp minced fresh garlic

Chef Tip: For more flavor, add 2 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Tarragon &/or 1 Tbsp Chopped Chives

Add Shrimp to medium mixing bowl with all ingredients. Add oil to coat and season well with Kosher/sea salt and fine ground black pepper.

Chef Tip: You can marinate the shrimp the day before and keep in the refrigerator

Place marinated shrimp on a preheated grill on medium high heat.

Chef Tip: You can also cook on the stove in a sauce pan but the grill adds a nice charred flavor.

Cook for 2 minutes on each side

Chef Tip: The higher the heat, the quicker the cook time
Chef Tip: Prep salad while shrimp is cooking

To Assemble Salad:
lb Mesclun/ Spring mix lettuce blend

Chef Tip: You can substitute your lettuce of choice
Chef Tip: Throw in some vegetables for added flavor & crunch. The chef chose watermelon radish & breakfast radish sliced super thin, chopped sugar snap peas, sliced English cucumber & pickled beets sliced.

Toss with 3Tbsp Honey Sherry Vinaigrette

Chef Tip: you can substitute with your favorite dressing but use one with a light oil & vinegar base

Plate & top with 5 grilled shrimp

The Deal
Along with the healthy meal, Red Owl Tavern is offering an indulgent deal: free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through May.
Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.

Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
http://redowltavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RedOwlTavern/

------
