6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Chimichurri Steak Salad

The Meal: Simply Good Jar's Chef/Owner Jared Cannon's Chimichurri Steak Salad
3-4oz skirt steak seasoned with salt
Chef Tip: Use more salt than you think you need, as about 40% sticks to the grill
Chef Tip: You can season with pepper too
Cook steak on grill for about 90 seconds on each side
Chef Tip: Cook on medium to medium high; you want enough heat to caramelize the meat
While the steak is cooking, make your dressing & prepare your salad
Dressing:
1/4c lemon juice
1tsp aji amarillo paste
Chef Tip: It's yellow chili paste made in Peru; if you can't find it, just skip it
Chef Tip: you can also season with salt & pepper to taste
1 Tbsp dijon mustard
Mix all ingredients in blender
Pour in 1 cup olive oil sprinkled with dried dill weed
Blend till smooth
Salad:
2 cups Baby arugula tossed in dressing
Chef Tip: Dress the lettuce only then top with veggies
2ea Radish, sliced
1oz Fennel, sliced
1oz Feta cheese, crumbled
1 oz Cucumber, sliced
Salt + pepper to taste
Slice steak thin & lay on top of the salad
ENJOY
Chef Tip: let the steak rest for 30 seconds before you cut it to allow the juices to seep back into the meat
Chef Tip: You can substitute salmon or tofu
The Deal:
20% off a 1 week subscription to Simply Good Jars. Valid through Wednesday, June 13th.
https://simplygoodjars.com/subscribe/
PROMO CODE: 6minmeals
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps