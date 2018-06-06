6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Chimichurri Steak Salad

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli creates a Chimichurri Steak Salad with the chef-owner of Simply Good Jars.

The Meal: Simply Good Jar's Chef/Owner Jared Cannon's Chimichurri Steak Salad

3-4oz skirt steak seasoned with salt
Chef Tip: Use more salt than you think you need, as about 40% sticks to the grill
Chef Tip: You can season with pepper too

Cook steak on grill for about 90 seconds on each side
Chef Tip: Cook on medium to medium high; you want enough heat to caramelize the meat

While the steak is cooking, make your dressing & prepare your salad



Dressing:
1/4c lemon juice
1tsp aji amarillo paste
Chef Tip: It's yellow chili paste made in Peru; if you can't find it, just skip it
Chef Tip: you can also season with salt & pepper to taste

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

Mix all ingredients in blender
Pour in 1 cup olive oil sprinkled with dried dill weed
Blend till smooth

Salad:
2 cups Baby arugula tossed in dressing
Chef Tip: Dress the lettuce only then top with veggies

2ea Radish, sliced
1oz Fennel, sliced
1oz Feta cheese, crumbled
1 oz Cucumber, sliced
Salt + pepper to taste

Slice steak thin & lay on top of the salad
ENJOY

Chef Tip: let the steak rest for 30 seconds before you cut it to allow the juices to seep back into the meat
Chef Tip: You can substitute salmon or tofu

The Deal:
20% off a 1 week subscription to Simply Good Jars. Valid through Wednesday, June 13th.
https://simplygoodjars.com/subscribe/
PROMO CODE: 6minmeals

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Good Dog Bar's Heirloom Tomato Sandwich
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Oloroso's Andalusian-style Gazpacho
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Potato Latkes
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News