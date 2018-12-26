6 Minute Meal and Deal: Southgate Restaurant's Mandu

The Meal: Mandu, traditional Korean dumplings, from the matriarch of Southgate Restaurant in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
Mandu Filing Ingredients:
2 cups thoroughly chopped Bok Choy or Napa cabbage
Chef Tip: If you use cabbage, put it in a bowl and let sit it sit with 1 tbsp salt for at least 30min to 1 hour to extract water. Drain and squeeze excess moisture. You can do this the night before and store in refrigerator
1 1/2 lb ground pork
Chef Tip: You can substitute any meat or tofu, if you want to make the dumplings vegan. If you use tofu, make sure it is "extra firm" and has been drained and broken into crumbles.
5 scallions sliced
6 garlic minced
1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
2 tbsp ginger minced
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp salt
Pinch of sugar (optional)
Chef Tip: All of these ingredients are optional. You can use whatever you have on hand.
Chef Tip: If you add an egg, it will help bind the filling
For the Dumplings
1 package of wonton wrappers
Chef Tip: You can find wonton wrappers in any Asian supermarkets. They come in a variety of shapes; choose the shape you like.
Egg yolk
Chef Tip: You can use water in place of the egg if you want to make the dish vegan
Process:
Put all of the ingredients in a bowl and combine by hand until everything is incorporated.
Take a wonton wrapper and spoon about 1/2 tbsp spoon of mixture into the center of the wrapper a and brush a small amount of egg yolk (or water) around the edge to act as a glue and pinch together the edges.
Chef Tip: You can get creative or just do a very basic pinch close.
Chef Tip: Make this a fun family activity. The family at Southgate gathers the whole family, especially around holidays, and together they make hundreds of dumplings that can then be flash boiled and frozen for up to 6 months.
Cooking:
Put dumplings in a hot pan with vegetable oil
Brown on both sides, approx. 2-3 minutes
Chef Tip: Dumplings can also be steamed or boiled. If you're pressed for time, pan frying is the quicker method.
The Deal: If you dine at Southgate by Wednesday, January 2, 2019 and tell them you saw this feature on 6abc, they'll give you a complimentary side of pickled vegetables with your entree purchase.
Southgate
1801 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 560-8443
southgatephilly@gmail.com
http://www.southgatephilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/southgatephilly
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
food6 minute meals