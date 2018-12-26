6 Minute Meal and Deal: Southgate Restaurant's Mandu

Mandu, traditional Korean dumplings, from the matriarch of Southgate Restaurant in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood.Mandu Filing Ingredients:2 cups thoroughly chopped Bok Choy or Napa cabbageChef Tip: If you use cabbage, put it in a bowl and let sit it sit with 1 tbsp salt for at least 30min to 1 hour to extract water. Drain and squeeze excess moisture. You can do this the night before and store in refrigerator1 1/2 lb ground porkChef Tip: You can substitute any meat or tofu, if you want to make the dumplings vegan. If you use tofu, make sure it is "extra firm" and has been drained and broken into crumbles.5 scallions sliced6 garlic minced1/3 cup rice wine vinegar2 tbsp ginger minced2 tbsp soy sauce1 tsp sesame oil1 tsp black pepper1 tbsp saltPinch of sugar (optional)Chef Tip: All of these ingredients are optional. You can use whatever you have on hand.Chef Tip: If you add an egg, it will help bind the fillingFor the Dumplings1 package of wonton wrappersChef Tip: You can find wonton wrappers in any Asian supermarkets. They come in a variety of shapes; choose the shape you like.Egg yolkChef Tip: You can use water in place of the egg if you want to make the dish veganProcess:Put all of the ingredients in a bowl and combine by hand until everything is incorporated.Take a wonton wrapper and spoon about 1/2 tbsp spoon of mixture into the center of the wrapper a and brush a small amount of egg yolk (or water) around the edge to act as a glue and pinch together the edges.Chef Tip: You can get creative or just do a very basic pinch close.Chef Tip: Make this a fun family activity. The family at Southgate gathers the whole family, especially around holidays, and together they make hundreds of dumplings that can then be flash boiled and frozen for up to 6 months.Cooking:Put dumplings in a hot pan with vegetable oilBrown on both sides, approx. 2-3 minutesChef Tip: Dumplings can also be steamed or boiled. If you're pressed for time, pan frying is the quicker method.If you dine at Southgate by Wednesday, January 2, 2019 and tell them you saw this feature on 6abc, they'll give you a complimentary side of pickled vegetables with your entree purchase.Southgate1801 Lombard StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146(215) 560-8443southgatephilly@gmail.com------