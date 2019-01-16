6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Southgate's Japchae

By
The Meal: Southgate's Japchae - Korean glass noodle stir fry

Ingredients:

package of japchae noodles (sweet potato noodles)
Chef Tip: These can be found in any Asian supermarket
Chopped vegetables of your choice
(The chef used spinach, scallions, carrots, onions & shitake mushrooms)
Chef Tip: You can keep the recipe vegan or add a portion of your choice-any type of meat, seafood or tofu
1tsp sesame oil
1tsp minced garlic
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sugar
1tsp black pepper
Sesame seeds & sliced scallions to garnish

Process:
Cook japchae noodles in boiling water until softened. Drain and set aside.

Add sesame oil to a hot wok or saute pan
When the oil is hot, add your garlic
Once the garlic gets simmering, add your vegetables
Chef Tip: you can use whatever vegetables you have on hand
Chef Tip: if you're adding a protein, put that in with the vegetables

Allow those flavors to marry and when the vegetables (and protein if included) are almost done cooking, add your noodles, soy sauce, sugar and pepper

Cook for about 2-3 minutes until noodles soak up sauce.
Plate and garnish with sesame seed and sliced scallions
Serve immediately and Enjoy
The Deal: Dine at Southgate by Wednesday, January 23, 2019 and you'll get a complimentary side of pickled vegetables with your entrée purchase if you tell your server you saw the feature on 6abc.

Southgate Restaurant
1801 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215.560.8443
http://www.southgatephilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/southgatephilly

------
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
