6 Minute Meal & Deal: Southgate's Japchae

Southgate's Japchae - Korean glass noodle stir fryIngredients:package of japchae noodles (sweet potato noodles)Chef Tip: These can be found in any Asian supermarketChopped vegetables of your choice(The chef used spinach, scallions, carrots, onions & shitake mushrooms)Chef Tip: You can keep the recipe vegan or add a portion of your choice-any type of meat, seafood or tofu1tsp sesame oil1tsp minced garlic2 tbsp soy sauce1 tsp sugar1tsp black pepperSesame seeds & sliced scallions to garnishProcess:Cook japchae noodles in boiling water until softened. Drain and set aside.Add sesame oil to a hot wok or saute panWhen the oil is hot, add your garlicOnce the garlic gets simmering, add your vegetablesChef Tip: you can use whatever vegetables you have on handChef Tip: if you're adding a protein, put that in with the vegetablesAllow those flavors to marry and when the vegetables (and protein if included) are almost done cooking, add your noodles, soy sauce, sugar and pepperCook for about 2-3 minutes until noodles soak up sauce.Plate and garnish with sesame seed and sliced scallionsServe immediately and EnjoyDine at Southgate by Wednesday, January 23, 2019 and you'll get a complimentary side of pickled vegetables with your entrée purchase if you tell your server you saw the feature on 6abc.Southgate Restaurant1801 Lombard StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146215.560.8443------