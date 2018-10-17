6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Lamb Lettuce Wraps

The Meal: Square 1682 Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe shares his recipe for Lamb Lettuce Wraps with Chilies and Soy Sauce.
This recipe is a new addition to the Square 1682 menu. It's super quick and easy to make, a great shared dish for gatherings of family and/or friends.
Ingredients:
1lb ground lamb
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup Mirin
1 C chopped ginger
1/2 cup cilantro
1/2 cup scallion
1 cup sliced jalapeño & Fresno chili peppers
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 pack Bibb lettuce
Process:
Add sesame oil to a fry pan and wait for it to get hot
Add ginger to pan
Chef Tip: Sautéing the ginger will release the essential oils
Break in ground lamb
Chef Tip: At Square 1682, they grind the lamb inhhouse and add in some pork for more depth in flavor. You can use any ground meat for this recipe.
Add jalapeño & Fresno chili peppers
Chef Tip: You'll want to sear these peppers very lightly
Add scallions
Chef Tip: The scallions will give a nice texture to the dish
Add soy sauce, cilantro & mirin
Chef Tip: Mirin is like an Asian cooking wine; you can substitute lime juice.
Let braise, until liquid is thick
Spoon ground lamb mix into a lettuce cup
Chef Tip: You can use bib, romaine or any lettuce that you can use to scoop and eat the meat
Plate the lettuce leaves with the meat mixture on the side.
Chef Tip: Treat it like a taco and let your friends/family build their own.
Square 1682
121 S. 17th Street (inside the Kimpton Hotel Palomar at 17th & Sansom Streets)
Philadelphia, PA 19103
www.square1682.com
