6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Lamb Lettuce Wraps

Square 1682 Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe shares his recipe for Lamb Lettuce Wraps with Chilies and Soy Sauce.This recipe is a new addition to the Square 1682 menu. It's super quick and easy to make, a great shared dish for gatherings of family and/or friends.Ingredients:1lb ground lamb1/2 cup soy sauce1/2 cup Mirin1 C chopped ginger1/2 cup cilantro1/2 cup scallion1 cup sliced jalapeño & Fresno chili peppers1 tbsp sesame oil1 pack Bibb lettuceProcess:Add sesame oil to a fry pan and wait for it to get hotAdd ginger to panChef Tip: Sautéing the ginger will release the essential oilsBreak in ground lambChef Tip: At Square 1682, they grind the lamb inhhouse and add in some pork for more depth in flavor. You can use any ground meat for this recipe.Add jalapeño & Fresno chili peppersChef Tip: You'll want to sear these peppers very lightlyAdd scallionsChef Tip: The scallions will give a nice texture to the dishAdd soy sauce, cilantro & mirinChef Tip: Mirin is like an Asian cooking wine; you can substitute lime juice.Let braise, until liquid is thickSpoon ground lamb mix into a lettuce cupChef Tip: You can use bib, romaine or any lettuce that you can use to scoop and eat the meatPlate the lettuce leaves with the meat mixture on the side.Chef Tip: Treat it like a taco and let your friends/family build their own.Square 1682121 S. 17th Street (inside the Kimpton Hotel Palomar at 17th & Sansom Streets)Philadelphia, PA 19103